This Custom BMW R nineT Is What Happens When Lamborghini Meets Bavaria

We all know about the juicy Lamborghini-themed models released by Ducati as of late, and it didn’t take long for some custom bike builders to reinterpret this idea in their own unique ways. The motorcycle we’re about to look at is what happens when the Lambo treatment meets Bavarian engineering, courtesy of Lionel Augier over at Duke Motorcycles in France.
He took a BMW R nineT from 2017 and had it infused with a healthy dose of Italian supercar charm, but this wasn’t exactly a one-off endeavor. Rather, it showcases a collection of parts that can either be bought as a kit or individually from Duke Motorcycles, so your very own nineT could look this way if you please. That being said, let’s dive in and see what this is all about.
Lionel’s main source of inspiration was the mighty Aventador, and his mods are mostly centered around the bodywork. The stock R nineT fuel tank is still there, but all the other bits and pieces are custom parts developed from scratch. With aluminum as his material of choice, our protagonist started by fabricating a new multi-piece tail section. It comes together to echo the look of a supercar diffuser beautifully.
Further ahead, we notice a handmade saddle that’s a work of art in and of itself. It features perforated leather on the sides and Alcantara up top, along with an overlapping hexagonal stitch pattern to really dial the cosmetic appeal to eleven. At the front end, there is a replacement fender making use of the original mounting points, and a stylish winglet can now be spotted on each side of the oil cooler.
A custom-made belly pan encases the engine’s underside, joined by theme-matching valve covers a bit higher up. Bringing the updated attire full circle is a beefy rear wheel cover attached on the left-hand side, but one may also spot a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket on the right. In the cockpit, we come across a CNC-machined top clamp fronted by a digital Motogadget dial.
Clip-on handlebars from Bonamici flank these two components, wearing Beringer master cylinders and glassless bar-end mirrors. The way ahead is illuminated by an aftermarket LED headlight, attached to the forks via tailor-made mounting hardware. Duke’s powertrain-related mods were centered around the intake and exhaust, with the former receiving a sizeable pair of K&N pod filters.
Then there is that breathtaking two-one-two exhaust system, fashioned out of stainless-steel and ending in slash-cut tips below the seat. Lastly, the motorcycle’s livery is what really makes the Lamborghini influence clear beyond any doubt, with that green hue taken straight from the Sian FKP 37. The hexagonal pattern is continued on the bodywork, and it even appears on the screens covering the exhaust tips.
Lionel’s main source of inspiration was the mighty Aventador, and his mods are mostly centered around the bodywork. The stock R nineT fuel tank is still there, but all the other bits and pieces are custom parts developed from scratch. With aluminum as his material of choice, our protagonist started by fabricating a new multi-piece tail section. It comes together to echo the look of a supercar diffuser beautifully.
Further ahead, we notice a handmade saddle that’s a work of art in and of itself. It features perforated leather on the sides and Alcantara up top, along with an overlapping hexagonal stitch pattern to really dial the cosmetic appeal to eleven. At the front end, there is a replacement fender making use of the original mounting points, and a stylish winglet can now be spotted on each side of the oil cooler.
A custom-made belly pan encases the engine’s underside, joined by theme-matching valve covers a bit higher up. Bringing the updated attire full circle is a beefy rear wheel cover attached on the left-hand side, but one may also spot a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket on the right. In the cockpit, we come across a CNC-machined top clamp fronted by a digital Motogadget dial.
Clip-on handlebars from Bonamici flank these two components, wearing Beringer master cylinders and glassless bar-end mirrors. The way ahead is illuminated by an aftermarket LED headlight, attached to the forks via tailor-made mounting hardware. Duke’s powertrain-related mods were centered around the intake and exhaust, with the former receiving a sizeable pair of K&N pod filters.
Then there is that breathtaking two-one-two exhaust system, fashioned out of stainless-steel and ending in slash-cut tips below the seat. Lastly, the motorcycle’s livery is what really makes the Lamborghini influence clear beyond any doubt, with that green hue taken straight from the Sian FKP 37. The hexagonal pattern is continued on the bodywork, and it even appears on the screens covering the exhaust tips.