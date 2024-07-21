This Custom BMW R 1200 ST Looks a Million Times Better Than Its Stock Incarnation

Founded by one Vadim Mulyarov back in 2014, Recast Moto spent the first few years of its existence operating out of Minsk, Belarus. The shop has recently relocated to the Polish capital of Warsaw, and we’d say it is among the many underdogs of the European custom bike scene. To understand why we say this, you should look no further than the futuristic head-turner shown above.
The concept for this build started taking shape as far back as 2017, but it took until 2022 for Recast Moto’s vision to materialize. At first, Vadim and his crew wanted to use a BMW R nineT as their starting point, as the model’s popularity was booming at the time. However, budget constraints led them to an R 1200 ST from the model-year 2006, a cheaper yet highly capable alternative.
After taking the Beemer apart and ditching a large chunk of its stock paraphernalia, the guys first busied themselves with building a new cantilever subframe. It extends far back from the top of the engine, ready to support the breathtaking bodywork that was to come. Fashioned out of aluminum, the new attire conceals the frame tubing entirely and everything about it is utterly magnificent.
On the one hand, the pointy tail section terminates in a finned LED taillight assembly, which is a work of art in and of itself. Atop the tail unit lies a handmade saddle upholstered in gold-dyed leather, nicely color-matched to the creature’s livery. Things get even more intricate as we move toward the front end, with an utterly perfect transition between the tail and fuel tank.
The gas tank is joined by a pair of bespoke side panels that couldn’t possibly look any cleaner, and the whole ordeal culminates in a beefy belly pan lower down. An additional set of side covers can be spotted a bit further back, flanking the R 1200 ST’s shock absorber. Up north, the motorcycle’s new attire consists of a fender and fork cover combo, as well as a plain nose fairing mounted right above an LED headlight.
A swingarm-mounted bracket can be seen at the other end, supporting the license plate and a small rear fender. The cockpit area is home to a digital aftermarket dash and a replacement handlebar kitted with underslung bar-end mirrors. Recast Moto didn’t mess with the boxer-twin engine’s internal workings, but they did remove the airbox to make room for custom intakes.
As for the exhaust, it is almost entirely hidden behind the belly pan, with only the rearmost portion of the silencers visible near the foot pegs. Taking the project across the finish line is a ravishing color scheme combining white with gold. It’s a perfect match for an elegant gem like this reborn R 1200 ST, and we’re extremely fond of how everything turned out.
