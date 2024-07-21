This Custom BMW R 1200 ST Looks a Million Times Better Than Its Stock Incarnation

14 photos Photo: Recast Moto

Founded by one Vadim Mulyarov back in 2014, Recast Moto spent the first few years of its existence operating out of Minsk, Belarus. The shop has recently relocated to the Polish capital of Warsaw, and we’d say it is among the many underdogs of the European custom bike scene. To understand why we say this, you should look no further than the futuristic head-turner shown above.