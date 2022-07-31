This Crusty BMW Z3 Sat Under a Tree, Time for a Satisfying Deep Cleaning To Sooth the Soul

As the tragically lost too soon, rapper Lil Peep once famously exclaimed, "I need a Beamer, boy. I want a Z3; that's a two-seater, boy." But when this dearly missed icon of the 21st century dropped that verse, he was absolutely not talking about one that'd been sitting under a tree for the better part of a decade.
But, such a Z3 does exist, and it's being fully restored at Definitive Motorwerk in Broadview Heights, Ohio. But before it can undergo this remarkable transformation, it needs a thorough and deep scrubbing from a true professional. Happily, WD Detailing on YouTube was all the happier to oblige with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster sitting in the other corner of the shop.
There's some serious horsepower to play around with in this shop, and this Z3 needed to reflect the prestige of all the exotic metal around it. So team got started first by using ozone to kill the petri dish worth of mold inside the interior before the whole inside gets a deep shampooing, scrubbing, steaming, and then probably more scrubbing.
From the engine bay to the trunk, from the front wheels to the back wheels, every single square inch of this drop-top sports car gets power washed, thoroughly scrubbed, steamed, sanitized, and had a decade's worth of grime and gunk disappear throughout the afternoon.
Once all the dirt and grossness were mostly eliminated, the team could get start paint correcting the thoroughly worn out exterior with a full panel by panel buffing, polishing, and detailing before the exact same was done to the interior with little more than hand brushes, soapy water, and steady, careful hand. No wonder auto detailers can make huge money doing these kinds of projects. The labor alone on the little knocks and crannies takes hours in and of itself.
When it was all said and done, the Definitive Motorwerk was ready to begin its mechanical restoration without fear of going home in the evening with some interesting respiratory disease.
