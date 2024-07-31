This Could Have Been America's Most Beautiful Nuclear Bomber, And Then the Missiles Came

The Second World War and the global rivalries that followed were events that fueled weapons development like nothing before. In the span of just a few short years, humanity stepped into the jet age, the nuclear age, and a tad later into the space age, forever altering the course of our history.
During the major conflict, bombers played a very important role, and that meant airplanes designed to rain destruction from above would remain in use ever since. But they changed in terms of both design and capabilities, not in small part in a bid to avoid the increasingly more capable means of countering them.
Back in the 1950s, America had a series of bombers at its disposal, but it was also working on a new generation of the breed. As jet engines kept evolving, impressive machines such as the B-52 Stratofortress and B-58 Hustler came about, promising to keep America safe and its enemies at bay.
But both these planes had their limitations – the B-52 was not particularly fast, and the Hustler did not have a particularly long range. So the U.S. Air Force started looking for a platform that would combine the reach of the former with the speed of the latter.
That platform would come to be known as the XB-70 Valkyrie, and it was made by North American Aviation. It is one of those impressive aircraft that came this close to being made, but never got to fly on an actual mission.
The Valkyrie was supposed to be a nuclear bomber capable of going deep into enemy territory and striking high-value targets. It was powered by no less than six General Electric turbojet engines that played the game in the 30,000-pound thrust class.
All the engines were positioned at the rear of the plane, as is customary with jet aircraft, and their combined power would have given the thing a top speed of over Mach 3 (2,300 mph / 3,700 kph).
That was blistering fast, and well above any interceptor plane's or anti-aircraft gun's (the main tech used to counter bombers at the time) ability to stop it. The Valkyrie would have also flown at altitudes of 77,350 ft (23,580 m), complicating matters even further for the defenders.
Design-wise, the bomber was a delta-winged aircraft with a canard surface. It employed new building techniques and materials, including stainless steel, titanium, and sandwiched honeycomb panels.
Developed in the 1950s, the plane was supposed to enter service in 1963, but a major breakthrough in defense technology, surface-to-air missiles, kind of canceled all of its speed and altitude advantages.
Separately, its main mission of dropping nuclear bombs on the enemy's heads became irrelevant as the intercontinental ballistic missiles stepped into the scene, promising to deliver the same punch faster, cheaper, and much more effectively.
That's why the XB-70 Valkyrie was officially canceled in 1961. But that doesn't mean the plane went away: the USAF decided to use the design to look into the effects of long-duration flight at high speeds.
For the task at hand, North American Aviation produced two prototypes called XB-70A. The first one took to the sky in 1964. The Valkyrie went supersonic for the first time that same year, and the pair would continue flying up until 1966.
That year, one of the two planes was destroyed, and two airmen were killed as a result of a mid-air collision with an F-104 Starfighter. The accident occurred during a photo shoot outing called for by General Electric, It had the plane to fly alongside the said Starfighter, but also an F-4 Phantom, an F-5, and a T-38 Talon – all of them powered by engines made by the American company.
The remaining Valkyrie continued to be used until the end of the decade, and after being retired, it ended up on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force near Dayton, Ohio. The USAF and military contractors used some of the lessons learned with this plane to inform the creation of the B-1 Lancer bomber.
The Soviets learned from it, too, and found out enough secrets about it to be able to create the Tupolev Tu-144 supersonic airliner.
I'm bringing up the XB-70 Valkyrie today because we now have the chance to see it in glorious high-definition action thanks to a computer-generated video of the plane that just went online. It was put together by animation specialist Hazegrayart and shows the aircraft performing missions up to the edge of space.
That's because, aside from it being used primarily for nuclear deterrence, the platform would have also made a perfect cargo plane or aerial tanker. Why, it could have also been used as a launch platform for satellites.
As it stands, the beautiful-looking machine can now only be experienced in a museum or in this here video. Enjoy.