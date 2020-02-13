5 Apple Made CarPlay So Much Better than Android Auto with Just One Maps Update

4 This Apple CarPlay Kit for Older Audi Models Looks Like a Factory-Installed Unit

3 Is This the Cheapest Way to Get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in an Old Car?

More on this:

This Leaked Screenshot Reveals Spotify's Updated "Car Mode"

Spotify is without a doubt the most popular music app on both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, despite alternatives like Apple Music and Deezer increasing their installs and subscribers counts on a monthly basis. 8 photos



The app also packs its very own car view that can be used either when a vehicle lacks systems like Android Auto or CarPlay on in those cases when drivers just want to run the whole thing on their phones.



The car mode is essentially a simplified interface of Spotify that’s specifically optimized for drivers, with larger icons and text for faster and easier use. This feature was launched back in January 2019, and now it looks like the company is working on additional improvements that would expand it to more important Spotify features.



For example, reverse-engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has recently



The updated car mode could also cover other screens, such as the genre selection menu, which still uses the traditional interface. Given the podcasts section is getting an overhaul for car view, bringing the same look to the genre selection interface would pretty much make sense as well, especially because this is one of the screens drivers access the most in Spotify.



For now, very little is known about this update, but it’s pretty clear that Spotify is working on more goodies for drivers. We’ve reached out to Spotify for some additional info and will update the article when and if we get an answer. But Spotify in a car doesn’t only come down to the interface that we see on our infotainment systems when the phone is connected to the vehicle.The app also packs its very own car view that can be used either when a vehicle lacks systems like Android Auto or CarPlay on in those cases when drivers just want to run the whole thing on their phones.The car mode is essentially a simplified interface of Spotify that’s specifically optimized for drivers, with larger icons and text for faster and easier use. This feature was launched back in January 2019, and now it looks like the company is working on additional improvements that would expand it to more important Spotify features.For example, reverse-engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has recently discovered that Spotify’s updated car mode would be expanded to the podcasts screen, again with larger icons and artwork that would make more sense in a car. There are no details as to when this facelift is projected to be released, but most likely Spotify is also working on other refinements before rolling out a more significant update later this year.The updated car mode could also cover other screens, such as the genre selection menu, which still uses the traditional interface. Given the podcasts section is getting an overhaul for car view, bringing the same look to the genre selection interface would pretty much make sense as well, especially because this is one of the screens drivers access the most in Spotify.For now, very little is known about this update, but it’s pretty clear that Spotify is working on more goodies for drivers. We’ve reached out to Spotify for some additional info and will update the article when and if we get an answer.