Five years ago, Ricardo made the decision to move from Germany to the States and pursue his long-life dream of becoming a Hollywood film composer. Soon after he arrived in the U.S., he got into van life . The nomadic lifestyle offered him financial freedom and allowed him to explore the country and discover new places.Ricardo converted a RAM ProMaster into a little camper. Since he’s a professional composer, it was only natural that his van would include a music studio. Located at the rear of the van, this area features a full-size desk that offers enough space for his computer and all the equipment he needs to create art. It also has an electric keyboard, a guitar, and all sorts of elements that he took from his old studio and incorporated into his rig.Since he’s living life on the road, the van had to include a kitchen and a bedroom as well. The kitchen is located next to his music studio, and it comes with a single-burner portable cooktop, a stainless steel sink with storage underneath, a chest-style fridge, and a counter extension that offers enough space to prepare delicious meals. It also serves as a table for two.The kitchen doesn’t have that much storage. It has two large cabinets that he uses to keep away different necessary items. He has a little bit more room above the cockpit area to put away his belongings. There's also some storage above the living room for his clothes.The living room is equipped with a Murphy bed bench. This allows Ricardo to easily convert this area into a bedroom. His rig might be compact, but it totally works for him. Recently, Ricardo offered a tour of this camper /music studio to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about him and his converted ProMaster van.