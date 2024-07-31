This Contraption With Wheels Is Designed To Bring Rowing to the Streets and Is Electric

By now, you've picked up on the fact that I love myself just about anything on two wheels and with pedals. Well, this time around, we take a look at a different kind of e-bike that actually doesn't have any pedals altogether. If you're a fitness buff, this one might just be for you.
Ladies and gents, before us, lies the one and only RoadRower, a unique machine that explores the union of two separate sports, rowing and cycling, in the process, giving birth to a new way to explore, exercise, and move around your city. As for how we got here, that's what this article is all about.
First and foremost, RoadRower was started by none other than Rupert Cattell, the one and the same that appeared on Dragon's Den, a show where inventors and entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to investors. Now, the Dragon's Den investors declined Rupert's proposal, but he still continued to chase his dream.
As a result, the internet does showcase a few of these babies riding around the world, but come December 2024, we'll be seeing the latest and updated version of the RoadRower. Honestly, I'm itching to find out what this thing feels like and even handles while taking turns, stopping, and the works. Until we get a test ride, let's read a bit more about the RoadRower.
From there, the RoadRower is completed with two wheels, giving it that whole bicycle feeling, a motor on the rear wheel, and the rowing mechanism in the center. A seat for your gluteus maximus completed the general layout of features. But, it's once we're on this thing that the real magic is bound to begin.
For example, how the heck am I supposed to get this thing moving? Since there are no pedals, to get moving has to be interesting, to say the least. But once things get moving, judging by the action in the video below, things look rather stable. Heck, one scene shows one of the athletes riding this thing on some unpaved routes with debris all over the place.
As for how everything actually gets moving, the RoadRower relies on a network of chain wheels, sprockets, and multiple chains to create propulsion, and all of that is powered by nothing more than your ability to pull back on those handlebars. At least you have your legs to help you out; just push them forward as you pull back with your arms; this is also where the rowing action occurs.
Then there's the whole thing about an electric kick coming from the RoadRower's back wheel. While I don't understand the idea of putting a motor on something that's initially designed for exercising, this component is sure to have its uses.
First off, it's bound to bring a bit more speed to your experience, which is going to put a smile on your face for sure. Most importantly, this electric kick can help the RoadRower move from a standstill. Since the manufacturer's website states very little once again, we don't know if this is the case.
The question is, just how much can we expect to pay for one of these rather wild exercise machines? Well, again, we don't know for sure; according to the RoadRower's website, the only option we have is a $1,310 deposit, but with no clear indication of how much more we'll need to pay upon delivery, whenever that may be.
The only indication of a final price comes from a news piece completed by MyLondon back in 2023. The article says that the RoadRower is projected to retail at £3,500 ($4,500 at current exchange rates), which is a rather I-don't-know-what-to-say price. Then again, it's difficult to gauge the success of such a two-wheeler, at least, until you actually hop on it and take it out for a spin; some people feel it's the right stuff.
Overall, the manufacturer's website doesn't say a whole lot about the RoadRower's ins and outs, but that doesn't stop us from talking about some of what to expect. For example, there's nothing on the material used to craft the frame, but images on the RoadRower's Facebook page showcase frames shining in the afternoon sun, and by the looks of it, nothing other than aluminum prevails as this trinket's backbone.
Now, according to the manufacturer's website, they're bragging about a full-body workout, and by the looks of it, that's precisely what we'll be getting; those folks are really moving. But how do we mess around with resistance levels? Nothing on that so far.
Yet, all is not lost, as there seems to be some rather strong interest in the RoadRower. For example, a post on this crew's Facebook page brags about how they received 50 preorders for the RoadRower in just two days of attending a cycling event in the US. Honestly, I, too, am really curious about how this thing handles and what it has to offer.
