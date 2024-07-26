This Concept E-Bike Aims To Redefine the Vehicle With a Twisted Geometry: It's an Illusion

While I was out there looking for the newest e-bike designs to hit the market, I encountered a project that could very well be the next concept we see on city streets. Oh, and just so we're on the same page here, this one has made it through all stages of development, including testing.
That's right folks, the YY-DS e-bike, as it's been dubbed by its creators, is nothing more than a concept sparked by two designers from the Taiwan Region. Lewis Lin is one of those two minds - he's an automotive exterior designer - and the second is Ethan Hsu, a multi-disciplinary designer from the same region.
Now, this is a serious project and one that was presented at the Cycling & Health Industry R&D Center in Taiwan and even directed by the Industrial Development Bureau. That said, I invite you to first indulge in the images in the gallery. That way, you'll have a better foundation as to what I'm talking about.
From the get-go, we can tell that the YY-DS is different, and if you thought of the frame, you'd be right. The main difference we see on this e-bike compared to others is the shift in the triangles. This was done to create a two-wheeler that blurs the line between classic and modern, on-road and off-road, and speed and comfort. As a result, we're looking at an e-bike with some very awkward tubing.
This shift in the frame also creates a problem for the YY-DS: there's no actual tube for a BB (Bottom Bracket). So, to solve this issue, two steel plates were welded to the seat tube, where the crank setup was then added. While the designers claim that this e-bike is ready to also handle off-road use, this setup scares me a bit. It even looks like shorter cranks were used to ensure you don't hit your pedals against the ground.
Another issue seems to pop up right behind the seat tube. Since seat stays reinforce the seat tube, but are lowered heavily on the YY-SD, another piece of steel has been welded behind the seat tube to offer that much-needed reinforcement. That frame is crafted from nothing but good old Cr-Mo steel, so lower costs are clearly a goal for the YY-DS.
As for the battery, we can see it strapped to the top tube in the project renderings and ideation, but reality demanded something else, so the battery is still found in the forward triangle; it's just now positioned onto the down tube rather than the top tube.
Considering weight distribution is a factor on an e-bike, I can see why the designers chose to bring the battery to the ground a tad more; the YY-DS already places the rider rather high up; even the images of the test show the seat sitting very close to the frame.
Personally, the only off-road use I would ever condone on something like this would be a very light gravel path or some hard-pack soil. Sand and snow are clearly in the mix as those fat tires help, but under no circumstance should you ever try and use a bicycle like this for jumps, drops, or technical uphill routes.
In conclusion, it's an e-bike designed to be used only in day-to-day settings that may throw the occasional park ride your way. There's even an odd carrying bin at the front of the YY-DS, but it only looks suitable for a notebook, table, or another smart device. I'm still trying to figure out what that bar of yellow and green lights may be at the cockpit. It could be the Early Warning and Blind-Spot Detection system that is mentioned on this project's Behance page.
Now, I understand it's very difficult to gauge what the YY-DS may feel like as you fly around city streets, and in truth, we may never be able to; there hasn't been any other news on this EV or where it's headed, of anywhere, at all. Still, explorations such as these are a solid foundation to build upon or at least learn from. I wonder what they'll (the current e-bike industry) think of next.
First off, allow me to point out that this EV is built around 20-inch fat tires with a 4-inch cross-section, so I'm already thinking the rider will be sitting rather low to the ground. Well, not quite. Because of the shift in the frame triangles and the aim to create a hybrid machine, it looks as though riders are sitting rather high up on the frame. Is it an optical illusion? Feel free to comment below. Do check out the number of risers underneath that stem, though.
Other than that, all we know is that this conceptual two-wheeler comes with a wheelbase of around 112 cm and is recommended for riders ranging from 165 cm to 185 cm in height. Oh, and the only suspension on this hunk of steel is those fat tires I mentioned.
