This Completely Original 1938 Camper Trailer Has a Captivating Story To Tell

We all love new and shiny motorhomes and RVs that can take you on memorable adventures without leaving behind the comforts of home, but there is no denying the appeal of a vintage home on wheels. Old-school campers exude tons of style and offer a unique way to explore the great outdoors, representing an alluring option even for people who aren't fans of classic vehicles.
Take, for instance, this unique 1938 camper trailer that Volo Museum is now offering for sale out of their collection. Though it was built decades ago, it comes with all the amenities you need for enjoyable camping experiences. What's more, it's in unrestored, completely original condition inside and out, fully functional, and has a captivating story to tell.
Over 85 years ago, in an era when Airstream, Bowlus, and Curtiss reigned supreme in the realm of travel trailers and caravans, General Motors Chief Engineer Elias J. Premo designed and built a unique camper to use on road trips with his family. It is the camper trailer you see here, a remarkable piece of RV history that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the 1930s era, but sadly, it was only used for camping just five or six times in its whole life.
The name of Elias J. Premo might not ring any bells for many of you today, but he was one of the GM engineers responsible for making the early '50s Corvette with a lightweight fiberglass body a reality. Premo later became the Chief Engineer for all of Chevrolet and pioneered a complete restructuring of the General Motors engineering division.
Unlike other motorhomes or towable RVs of that period, which used curved aluminum for the exterior, Premo's design features flat panels with a prominent V-section at the front for improved aerodynamics. The wood-framed camper sits on a single-axle trailer and has a flat bottom and a curved roofline. According to the Volo Museum, the trailer's siding is Masonite, a hardboard material that was commonly used for walls and siding back then, braced with metal.
On the inside, Premo's one-off creation is a luxurious, well-appointed mobile living space that reflects the interior design trends of the 1930s. It has varnished wood paneling on the walls and the ceiling, evoking a sense of history and grandeur, two plush sofas that convert into simple beds at either end of the trailer, a kitchenette, plenty of cupboards and drawers, and even a restroom with a toilet.
The kitchenette also includes an elegant sink operated with a hand pump. Water is pulled from a heavy tank stowed in a cabinet under the sink. There is ample cupboard and drawer space, and everything inside the cabinets is said to be original, including beautiful china handpicked by Mr. Premo himself.
As mentioned, the trailer remains in pristine condition, which makes it a blast from the past, showcasing the elegance and vivacity of the 1930s in untouched original fashion. You might be wondering how come an over 80-year-old camper can be found in mint, unspoiled, and ready-to-roll condition. Well, that's because once the trailer was completed, it was stored in an airplane hangar in Michigan where it remained for the following 74 years.
In 2012, Premo's unique mobile habitat became a museum piece, having been picked by the Volo Auto Museum of Volo, Illinois, and displayed in their small camper collection for the last decade or so.
The Volo Auto Museum is now offering it for sale and asking $29,998 USD for it. It comes with an original title in Primo's name, a letter from his son-in-law confirming its fascinating story, and a picture of the hangar it was stored in.
This represents a unique opportunity to acquire a museum-worthy piece of automotive history, but bear in mind that, although this is essentially a "brand-new” camper that hasn't been used much during its lifetime, it was not designed for modern roads. This remarkable 1938 camper trailer is a great example of how vehicles were built several decades ago, and it certainly belongs in a private collection or a museum.
Prior to all this, in 1938, Premo poured his heart and soul into creating this one-of-a-kind travel trailer, which was built for personal use with a high-level of fit and finish inside and out.
