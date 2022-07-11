This Compact BT Cruiser RV Is Loaded With Features, Squeezes a Fireplace Inside Too

If you’re looking for a Class B+ motorhome that’s easy to drive and park, this new BT Cruiser from Gulf Stream Coach might be exactly what you need. This RV is a great option for solo travelers or for couples who want to travel the highways of America and camp in comfort and style.
For 2022, Gulf Stream Coach is proposing a Class B+ motorhome that comes with all the comforts of home. The new BT Cruises manages to pack a lot of features in a compact interior. From a fully-equipped kitchen, a comfortable sofa that converts into a bed, to an electric fireplace and a pop-up TV unit, there’s nothing that you will miss in this home-away-from-home.
Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check out a new floor plan. It’s called the 5240B. It measures 25.4 ft (7.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It doesn’t sound like it offers much room to move around inside, but this floor plan is surprisingly spacious, even without the slide-out.
With it in place, the interior becomes even bigger. Above the cockpit area, you don’t get a bunk bed. Instead, Gulf Stream put several large cabinets for storage. One thing you’ll notice about this Class B+ is that it goes big on storage space.
A few steps ahead is a large couch that converts into a Murphy bed that can comfortably sleep two. The couch is positioned in front of a countertop with a pop-up TV unit that also comes with cabinets underneath and an electric fireplace that can keep travelers warm during cold winter nights.
Towards the rear, on the right, is the kitchen. This area is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It includes a microwave, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a round sink. Plus, you get even more cabinets for putting away the cookware. On the opposite side of the kitchen are a refrigerator and a generous pantry. There’s also a small area designed for a table that goes right in front of the aforementioned couch.
At the rear is a closet that can be used for hanging clothes and some drawers. That’s also where the bathroom is located. It is separated from the rest of the motorhome via a pocket door, and it comes with another round sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, a toilet, and a large shower as well with glass doors.
Other features included in the RV are a water heater, an AC unit, a 33-gallon (150-liter) freshwater tank, and 38-gallon (173-liter) greywater and blackwater ones. For all of this, the 2022 Gulf Stream BT Cruiser 5240B starts at 121,388 MSRP. Check out the video down below to see for yourself what this RV is all about!
Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check out a new floor plan. It’s called the 5240B. It measures 25.4 ft (7.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It doesn’t sound like it offers much room to move around inside, but this floor plan is surprisingly spacious, even without the slide-out.
With it in place, the interior becomes even bigger. Above the cockpit area, you don’t get a bunk bed. Instead, Gulf Stream put several large cabinets for storage. One thing you’ll notice about this Class B+ is that it goes big on storage space.
A few steps ahead is a large couch that converts into a Murphy bed that can comfortably sleep two. The couch is positioned in front of a countertop with a pop-up TV unit that also comes with cabinets underneath and an electric fireplace that can keep travelers warm during cold winter nights.
Towards the rear, on the right, is the kitchen. This area is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It includes a microwave, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a round sink. Plus, you get even more cabinets for putting away the cookware. On the opposite side of the kitchen are a refrigerator and a generous pantry. There’s also a small area designed for a table that goes right in front of the aforementioned couch.
At the rear is a closet that can be used for hanging clothes and some drawers. That’s also where the bathroom is located. It is separated from the rest of the motorhome via a pocket door, and it comes with another round sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, a toilet, and a large shower as well with glass doors.
Other features included in the RV are a water heater, an AC unit, a 33-gallon (150-liter) freshwater tank, and 38-gallon (173-liter) greywater and blackwater ones. For all of this, the 2022 Gulf Stream BT Cruiser 5240B starts at 121,388 MSRP. Check out the video down below to see for yourself what this RV is all about!