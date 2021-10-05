4 Continental and Varta's New Battery for E-Scooters Is Powerful and Easily Replaceable

This Collision Warning System Works in Real-Time, It's a Digital Guardian Angel in Traffic

Continental describes its collision warning system as a digital guardian angel in traffic, protecting vulnerable road users. The system will be presented at this year’s ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems and Services) World Congress in Germany. 6 photos



The collision system is being developed by Continental in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, Vitronic (a company that specializes in industrial image processing), and the City of Hamburg. Collision warnings are offered in real-time to road users using a smartphone. Users have to have a corresponding T-Systems app on their phones.



As explained by Continental, its system calculates the route over the next five seconds using GPS and speed data from cars and smartphones in a Telekom cloud computer in the immediate vicinity. Drivers can be almost instantly warned about imminent accidents as the



Cloud connectivity is more effective in reaching and protecting a larger number of road users as the sensor technology used by Continental in previous stages of development didn’t manage to capture all the people around the car.







The solution is currently still in live tests as part of a pilot project in Hamburg. However, because it doesn’t require dedicated hardware, the solution can easily be integrated into urban mobile apps such as city transport providers.



