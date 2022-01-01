This Collection of Cars and Spare Parts Might Be the Ultimate Triumph Barn Find

Discontinued in 1984, the Triumph marque has been dead for almost 40 years as of 2022, but it remains one of Britain's greatest automakers. And someone just unearthed what might be the ultimate Triumph barn find.
Remember the pre-production TR8 that surfaced in September 2021 after 40 years with only 73 miles (117 km) on the odo? Well, this find might not be as spectacular in terms of scarcity, but it's the largest collection of new old stock parts. Plus six second-generation 2000-series cars from the 1970s.
The 2000 isn't the most collectible Triumph out there, but it was a popular nameplate in Britain. And many agree that it was one of the prettiest Triumphs ever designed. Launched in 1963, the 2000 was penned by Giovanni Michelotti, who also designed iconic Ferraris, Maseratis, and Alfa Romeos from the 1940s through the 1960s.
Michelotti had a long relationship with Triumph, which began with the Vanguard in 1957. The Italian also designed the iconic Spitfire, TR4, GT6, and the Stag.
The latter, a 2+2 sports tourer, was actually based on the second-generation 2000, sporting almost identical front and rear fascias. The redesign kept both the four-door sedan and five-door station wagon in production. And both of them are featured in the video below.
Triumph continued to offer the base 2000 model with a 2.0-liter inline-six engine, while the cars sporting the "2500" badge featured a larger, 2.5-liter version of the same mill.
The British company sold almost 195,000 second-gen 2000s from 1969 to 1977, a figure that suggests the nameplate is far from rare. But the 2500S model stands out of the pack with just 8,164 examples produced. And because these cars had severe rust issues, many of them disintegrated over the years, and finding one that is still road-worthy is difficult.
But it's not just the cars that make this find interesting. The barn you're about to see below is packed with thousands of Triumph parts, many of which are still brand-new. From body panels to trim pieces, this warehouse has everything you need to restore a Triumph. Not only that, but it also includes spare parts for the old Mini Cooper and some MG models.
Yes, it's not the most valuable barn find out there, but it's an important discovery for Triumph fanatics. If you have a restoration project on the table, you should definitely check it out.
