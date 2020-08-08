This Clever Seat Belt Keeps Your Pets Safe in the Car

It goes without saying that our pets should benefit from the same level of safety as we do when inside a car, but more often than not, securing them with a conventional dog seat belt comes with a series of drawbacks.
And the biggest problem is the excess slack, which in case a crash occurs, increases the likelihood of injuries that our pets can suffer.
Enter The Car Companion, a new device that’s now being listed for crowdfunding support on Kickstarter and which promises to deal with all these problems with a very simple yet clever approach.
With a patent pending for approval, this fully retractable seat belt for pets does exactly what its name suggests: it keeps your pets safe on the back seat by removing the slack and relying on an emergency automatic locking system similar to the one in our standard seat belts.
The device uses a universal seat belt clip and is made of super-durable nylon fabric with a heavy-duty stainless steel metallic part to make sure it can withstand any force that it has to deal with in case of a sudden break or a collision.
So technically, the design of this device comes down to five critical parts: the seat belt-grade nylon strap, the universal seat belt buckle insert, the heavy-duty stainless steel clip, the automatic locking device, and the removable cover that allows for easy cleaning.
“The most dangerous hazard facing our pets and all of us out on the road is being ejected from the vehicle. The second most important objective is reducing the distance your furry friends body can travel before coming to a stop. Every millisecond counts when a body is quickly accelerating through any excess slack in the belt. The further the body travels, the faster it will be moving when the slack runs out and comes to an abrupt stop,” the creators of the device explain.
According to the Kickstarter page, if the crowdfunding campaign is successful, the mass production should kick off as soon as September, with the first units to be shipped to customers in December. Right now, The Car Companion is priced at $67 for those who support the project.
Enter The Car Companion, a new device that’s now being listed for crowdfunding support on Kickstarter and which promises to deal with all these problems with a very simple yet clever approach.
With a patent pending for approval, this fully retractable seat belt for pets does exactly what its name suggests: it keeps your pets safe on the back seat by removing the slack and relying on an emergency automatic locking system similar to the one in our standard seat belts.
The device uses a universal seat belt clip and is made of super-durable nylon fabric with a heavy-duty stainless steel metallic part to make sure it can withstand any force that it has to deal with in case of a sudden break or a collision.
So technically, the design of this device comes down to five critical parts: the seat belt-grade nylon strap, the universal seat belt buckle insert, the heavy-duty stainless steel clip, the automatic locking device, and the removable cover that allows for easy cleaning.
“The most dangerous hazard facing our pets and all of us out on the road is being ejected from the vehicle. The second most important objective is reducing the distance your furry friends body can travel before coming to a stop. Every millisecond counts when a body is quickly accelerating through any excess slack in the belt. The further the body travels, the faster it will be moving when the slack runs out and comes to an abrupt stop,” the creators of the device explain.
According to the Kickstarter page, if the crowdfunding campaign is successful, the mass production should kick off as soon as September, with the first units to be shipped to customers in December. Right now, The Car Companion is priced at $67 for those who support the project.