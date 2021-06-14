5 Sanitizing Your Car Is Essential These Days So Here's How to Do It Properly

4 ExRay Drone Lights Its Way Underwater, Doesn’t Need Cable to Be Controlled

2 This Little Guy Is the Smallest Scanning Sensor Ever, Can Be Your Drone’s Eyes

1 The Quad 8 Tethered Drone Endures with 108 Hours of Proved Continuous Flight

More on this:

This Cleaning Drone Gets Skyscrapers Sparkling Clean, Operates at Over 1,000 Ft.

Cleaning windows. Another tedious chore, and the bigger the building, the more tedious the chore. Unless you have one of these bad boys, a heavy-lift drone for high-altitude cleaning services. 1 photo



Because it was developed for industrial cleaning, it can operate at altitudes of over 1,100 feet (up to 350 meters).



The AD28 drone has a box frame of 3 X 3 meters (9.8 X 9.8 in) and 14 rotors. The



The vehicle is controlled from the ground and its pilot can watch an HD video feed using a 5G connection on the drone.



Aerones claims the



Unfortunately though, the company has currently stopped all its drone-related projects. Its drone-based solutions are on hold for an undetermined period, as stated on the Aerones



We are still hoping Aerones changes its mind and comes back to its revolutionary cleaning drone idea, as that was definitely a winner. There are hundreds of skyscrapers in New York alone that could benefit from the technology, not to mention worldwide.



The drone in the video was developed by Aerones, a Latvia-based company that provides various types of services using automatized technology. This one is an AD28 heavy-duty drone designed for cleaning high-altitude buildings. The heavy-lift vehicle has a payload capacity of 440 lbs. (approximately 200 kg).Because it was developed for industrial cleaning, it can operate at altitudes of over 1,100 feet (up to 350 meters).The AD28 drone has a box frame of 3 X 3 meters (9.8 X 9.8 in) and 14 rotors. The cleaning drone is powered from the ground, using water and electricity through hoses and wires. It injects water at high pressure and it is suitable for cleaning skyscrapers. It has an adjustable pressure from 10 to 500 bars and in order to spray the cleaning solution, it uses an extended hose from the ground. The drone has some rollers in front that press against the window.The vehicle is controlled from the ground and its pilot can watch an HD video feed using a 5G connection on the drone.Aerones claims the drone is more practical and safer than using manual labor for these types of cleaning services, as it is faster and no human can risk getting hurt. These types of unmanned vehicles could also be used in firefighting activities and for other industrial applications.Unfortunately though, the company has currently stopped all its drone-related projects. Its drone-based solutions are on hold for an undetermined period, as stated on the Aerones website . The company shifted its attention towards robotic technology designed for wind turbine blade maintenance, leading-edge repairs, inspections , and more.We are still hoping Aerones changes its mind and comes back to its revolutionary cleaning drone idea, as that was definitely a winner. There are hundreds of skyscrapers in New York alone that could benefit from the technology, not to mention worldwide.