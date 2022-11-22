This Classic Volkswagen Kombi Was Turned Into an Adorable Little Camper

The Volkswagen Type 2, often referred to as the Kombi van, is an iconic vehicle that is associated with the hippie culture of the ‘60s. This particular example is a second gen Volkswagen Type 2 that has been converted into a lovely camper. The Kombi retains its classic charm, but it also includes some new elements, allowing travelers to enjoy weekend camping trips in comfort.
Although compact, this Kombi camper van comes with all the necessities. The interior was designed to mirror the iconic exterior, featuring earthy tones that remind us of the classic 70s color palette. Chris and Callum from South Coast Van Fitouts offered a tour of the van, showing everyone what it has to offer.
There’s a small kitchen area that includes a generous wooden countertop, a deep sink, and a fridge. People have access to several drawers that offer plenty of storage. The team from South Coast Van Fitouts added above the fridge a pull-out drawer for all the kitchen utensils. Under the sink, travelers will find a spacious cabinet as well, which includes a 20-liter (5-gallon) water container. The kitchen even has a pull-out table that allows people to dine outdoors whenever they want.
Elsewhere, you’ll see a rock and roll bed that has a lot of storage underneath. This is a common solution integrated into many classic vans that maximizes space. People can use the rock and roll bed as a bench during the day or when they’re traveling, and they can also convert it into a sleeping space for two. At the rear, you can find a storage area that travelers can use to store small items.
Overall this Kombi is a great vintage camper. It might not be a super spacious van, but it certainly oozes retro charm. Plus, it has all the essentials people need for a weekend getaway. If you want to see what Chris and Callum added to the Kombi, you watch the clip attached down below.
