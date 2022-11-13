This Class C Motorhome Has a Silly Name, but the Leprechaun Is Nothing but a Pot of Gold

Folks, it’s called the Leprechaun and aside from being some mythical creature that we tend to mimic on St. Patrick’s Day, it’s also a Class C motorhome from one of America’s most renowned motorhome manufacturers, Coachmen RV. Yes, the same Coachmen that have been around since 1964. Also, the Leprechaun is also one of the longest running models from this crew, having been manufactured since 1974. Time to see what makes these buggers so dang special.
For starters, it’ll help to know how much cash you might need to own one of these units. While prices range heavily based on the model year, floorplans, and features inside, a brand new 2023 Leprechaun sells for around $100K (€1,000 at current exchange rates), depending on the features included and how deep your dealer’s pockets may be.
Yet, there are some things that make this motorhome what it is, and that’s what we’ll be exploring today. To do that, I invite you upon trip where we pretend you own one of these units. So far, seven floorplans are shown on the manufacturer’s website, but all feature a Ford F450 as the base vehicle, and depending on your budget and needs, an array of features ranging from outdoor galleys, slide-outs, to king bedding and even Murphy beds.
make things easier to understand, let’s look at one of the most expansive units this company offers, the 319MB. It’s here that future owners will be able to take advantage of all this class has to offer. For example, this seems to be the only unit with that outdoor galley I mentioned, even though it also includes one inside the unit; perfect for lovers of the outdoors. Awnings and all that jazz can be added too, not to mention solar panels and bike or kayak racks.
As for the interior of these mobile homes, future owners like yourself will be greeted with materials like cherry cabinetry, hardwood cabinet and drawer doors, and one-piece countertops. Large residential-sized appliances await your extended family, and include a three-burner top, microwaves (select models), and massive fridge.
One aspect I enjoy about this lineup of motorhomes is that Coachmen weren’t afraid to accommodate as many guests as possible in each unit. While the 319MB looks like it can sleep up to eight guests, with the presence of slide-outs, you should be able to move about the cabin without issues. Oh, and if you’re the sort of owner that likes his bedroom to be off limits to all others, you can close off the rear of the unit and your queen or king bed can be left untouched by unwanted hands. Leave that mess just how you like it. Oh, and while your bed has a full walk-around, a wardrobe is set up on a slide-out, freeing up even more space inside. Most units include the dinette on a slide-out system too.
Once you’ve exhausted all your RV’s resources living off the land and such, just head back into town and recharge. What’s next? To simply do it all over again. That's the true spirit of off-grid and mobile living, and the Leprechaun seems to be able to meet your requirements like a charm. Ha, we can even call it a lucky charm. Get it? Time to roast some marshmallows.
