This Chrysler 300F's Six-Decade-Long Wait for a Hollywood Role Ended on YouTube

We are, of course, talking about cars that take a shot at silver-screen immortality. Like their walking, talking, and acting counterparts, some draw the lucky number and become poster-worthy icons. Others fall under a thick shroud of dust, neglect, and forgetfulness and never get a chance to look into the lens of a camera through the guillotine of a clapperboard.
One such failed actor with a Detroit heart is this disliked-by-the-muses Chrysler 300F that Lou Costabile, the classic car YouTubing hunter, features in this short video. Bought new in 1960 by some Hollywood producers solely to star in various takes in movies, the car fell on the wrong side of the cast list and never shone its chrome to the cameras.
The third-generation Chrysler 300 model sat for 28 years in a garage, with other movie props, patiently waiting for its turn to star in a Hollywood production. Years went by, and the role never came. What came was a new owner in 1988 – a man who wanted to enjoy the famous automobile.
Randy Guyer is a collector of Mopars, and this Chrysler 300F is one of the crown jewels. The Minneapolis man owns two of these magnificent automobiles (and a swarm of other Chryslers from that era).
His 300F, however, is unique not only because it sat hidden for so many years. The automobile received a body-off-frame restoration and became the superstar it was meant to be six decades ago. Since the car resided in California for most of its life (and away from the elements), the renovation took less than expected – just two years.
The 300F stood different: a unibody construction, a Cross-Ram intake manifold, and a powerful engine bolted under that unusual-looking pipeline bundle hanging over the cylinder banks. Interestingly, Chrysler had dropped the FirePower HEMI in 1959 to make way for the ram-tuned "Golden Lion" Wedge powerplant.
The engine presented a novelty at the time – its air inlet section, the so called "cross-ram". This clever engineering gimmick added shock-wave-tuning to the torque-an-power equation. The long tubes protruding well beyond the V8 Wedge extremities certainly drew attention.
downdraft carburetors feeding fuel into the eight individual 30-inch tubes (76 cm). The Wedge V8 also sent 375 hp (380 PS) to the rear wheels and 495 lb-ft (671 Nm) of wheel-spinning torque, thanks to the ingenious geometry of the air-pressure-regulating tubes.
That made the Chrysler 300F a sportscar-level performing automobile with an enticing luxury appeal. However, the price tag accompanying that adrenaline booster was anything but tantalizing: $5,841 (in 1960 money). Use the same-year Corvette base price as a yardstick - $3,872 – and here's one reason why Chevrolet rolled out over eight times more 'Vettes than Chrysler's 300Fs that year.
1,217 stylish Mopars went out, and just 248 were soft tops. One of those quickly vanished from the roads and stayed in protected storage, waiting for the blockbusting movie role that never came. The big screen chance might be long gone, but the car made it to the screens in 2023. Granted, we don't get to spend a few bucks on tickets, popcorn, and soda to watch it - just play the video and enjoy.
The 300F was expensive, but it was armored in cool. The three-dimensional central cluster – the AstraDome – came at an engineering expense (which turned into another "wow" feature. The bulbous arrangement under the steering wheel left no room for the column-installed gear selector or the turning lights lever.
Chrysler went for the push-button-operated gearbox on the far left of the dash and a slide-selector for the indicators under the automatic transmission controls. Four knobs adorned the column under the dome, which operated the rear windows, map and dome lights, and the antenna. It certainly looked distinctive in broad daylight, but it was in the dark that the 300F would glow.
Chrysler. The dome light knob adjusts the light intensity for the driver's comfort. Because that's what the car was about, first and foremost - the driver (the Mirro-Matic self-dimming dash-mounted mirror silently nods in approval of this statement).
Sure, the passengers had their fair share of spoils riding sitting back in the bucket seats – front and rear, with central armrests and a console dividing the car lengthwise. The front seats swivel outwards – for ease of access, but we should call it a "make-an-entrance" feature to keep the red-carpet parlance.
Also, the front seats are power-adjustable – but only the driver has the buttons. And both seats move together according to the driver's preference, as Randy Guyer demonstrates. Luxury was a nice compliment to the mechanical excellence of the 300F, a two-ton, 18-foot-long (5.6 meters) two-door automobile capable of reaching 128 mph (206 kph).
