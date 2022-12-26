This Christmas, I Thought About Porsche Restomods and Maybach ‘Haute Couture’

They say that the simpler things are the most enjoyable aspects of life. That may be adamantly true when it comes to stuff like the summer’s ice cream or Santa’s wintery presents. But how about automobiles?





So, another Christmas holiday and its jolly celebrations are almost over. After checking out the cult classics ‘Home Alone’ or ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (depending on your POV and how many kids are in the household), maybe it is time for a bit of reflection as we almost head out into a completely new year. And I feel that we should really manage our expectations – considering all that has happened around the world in 2022.Some will feel the past year has gone for the better, some for the worse, but as far as I am concerned… well, the jury is still out. I have been horrified by the way people still choose to treat each other – either on a personal or a global-scale level. Seriously, folks, we should all just get along, try to save our planet (and our lives, in the process – plus the perspective for our kids and grandkids), and come up with creative ways of making everything better around us.Otherwise, I am afraid that we are doomed – and I seriously have no desire to live in any Hollywood apocalyptic tale that just fulfilled the direst prophecies of impending doom and destruction. Besides, with my luck, I would be killed off-screen during the first seconds of the presentation regarding what on Earth went wrong. Anyway, as far as dreaming is concerned, I would very much prefer to think of positive outcomes – where I find a big treasure, all for myself, and do not need to share it with anyone or pay taxes to authorities for it. Yep, slim chances of that ever happening, I know.Alas, that still made me a dreamer during the Christmas dinner and my thoughts intrinsically veered toward some of the things I hold most dear. Aside from family (did I say that I’m the proud father of a little swimming champion and a cool ballerina?) and friends, which got the best thoughts, I also decided to stop being so eclectic about my favorite cars and just pick one darn all-time hero… or two.You see, I’m that guy who enjoys sports and plays many of them without excelling at any. I’m also that person who listens to the radio (online, nowadays) all day long and enjoys just as much both Queen and Armin van Buuren. Plus, I also love cinema, all planes, and basically anything with an engine. Yes, especially cars – though not SUVs or trucks, frankly.So, here are my two picks for this year’s favorite cars that have come up around the crazy, yet always imaginative realm of the automotive industry. First, the daily driver – if money was no object of concern – would be the Mercedes-S 63 E PERFORMANCE, which may or may not be the absolute best plug-in hybrid classic limousine. Alternatively, I would also love to get in and out of the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 ‘Haute Voiture.’ Naturally, with production capped at just 150 units around the world, my safest bet would be on the bonkers 791-hp (802-ps) PHEV S-Class , right? I am not exactly a fan of the current Mercedes-Benz design, but I will not deny that America’s murdered-out atmosphere fits like a baseball glove on the latest W223 incarnation. Going stealthy and silently for up to 21 miles (34 km) and then unleashing the 1,055 lb-ft of mountain-moving torque, which equates to 1,435 Nm of twist, would certainly be divine – for just 3.2 seconds until I hit 60 mph (96 kph) and remember to throttle down…Anyway, the S-Class would be just the ‘mundane’ daily driver. The real treat – the car I would use during the weekends, and for ‘me and missus’ getaways without the kids, would be a Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer. And because she loves the seaside atmosphere more than anything else, I also have the perfect commission for her – it’s called ‘Madison’ and was first showcased by Singer Vehicle Design back in late September.It is a Targa, of course, as I love getting the wind in my hair as much as possible – as the latter is starting to desert me. The ‘old’, yet feisty 911 was presented as a left-hand drive example with the 4.0-liter engine in the back and Perfect Blue attire interspersed with Singer Racing Orange accents. By the way, the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter, air-cooled flat-six was built by Ed Pink Racing Engines with Champagne Gold velocity stacks, has a diamond-quilted orange leather bay, plus it drives the rear wheels via a six-speed manual box.Oh, and inside there is much more orange, plus a mix of suede and other ritzy build parts. But, in the end, you can make the Singer Porsche 911 any way you like. This one just happened to perfectly encapsulate my Christmas dream of a perfect seaside summer ride… Oh, wait, it’s still winter?