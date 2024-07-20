This Chinese and Futuristic Prefab Home Is Perfect for High-End Resorts and Dream Homes

I've noticed that people love wild and amazingly cheap things. With that in mind, I've decided to bring to light a prefabricated home from China that will only cost a tad over $39K, without shipping fees, of course.
Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of mobile living experiences, lend me your eyes and mind for the next few minutes to explore a mobile habitat dubbed the Y7. It's a prefabricated "villa" from Yinneng, a manufacturer of habitats from Guandong, China.
As for why I would bring to light yet another mobile habitat of this kind, well, there are countless reasons, all of which we'll be exploring today. It all starts off with the way this habitat presents itself visually, mainly those two peeled-back ends that reveal floor-to-ceiling windows for an unedited 270-degree view of the world around. The bedroom is enveloped in this feature, and so is the rear living room.
Beyond that, all that aluminum paneling and fluorocarbon coating give off this whole futuristic feel. It looks like something ripped right out of some Asian anime flick; I'm feeling very Dragonball-Z-like with this one. Insulation completes the next stage of construction, and carbon crystal wall panels are said to line the interior walls. All that's built around a galvanized steel frame, so you could very well set up your Y7 on the edge of some riverbank, but it does weigh 10 tons dry.
It's here that I want you to picture yourself in the early mornings and even late at night, heck, anytime, for that matter, taking in the local sights and sounds of the world around you. With a little coffee table, two chairs, and your significant other by your side, the feeling can't be beat. Let yourself sink into the chairs and get up only once your stomach starts growling.
This is where we encounter a slight problem with the Y7: it has no galley, mainly because these babies are designed to function as nothing more than off-grid hotel rooms and BNBs. Still, if you get your hands on one, it won't cost you too much to throw in a few galley features, including a cooktop and fridge/freezer.
Once you've entered the interior from the balcony - another entrance is found toward the rear, leading to the living room - you'll find yourself in the midst of a large bed and plenty of space to walk around the unit. That's all you'll find in a standard Y7, that and a gorgeous skylight over the bed.
The final space is the living room, which I keep mentioning. While the manufacturer's floor plan shows off nothing more than a couch and coffee table in place, what you do with your unit is up to you. If you're running a business, repurpose this space with another bed, but if the Y7 is your adventure home, why not turn this area into a garage where you can store your toys during the off-season?
But what about power and plumbing? According to the seller's web page, each Y7 is equipped with plumbing systems, but it says nothing about septic or holding tanks, and an electrical system is also present. The question is, where is power being drawn from?
Now, if you happen to want to get your hands on a Y7, there are a few things you need to know and the first is that if you set up a resort and buy ten units, you'll pay $28,000 (€25,700 at current exchange rates) a pop for each mobile habitat. The next problems are the shipping and import fees you'll drop on this investment, and if you don't do your research or communicate clearly what you want, you could end up with a product that's a bit different than what you ordered; contact suppliers and make sure you're all on the same page. Go, make some money, or create your dream retreat from the hustle and bustle of our world.
Now, for the remainder of this little exploration into the Y7, let's kick back, order one, pay the shipping fees, and get it dropped off on that plot of land overlooking some mountain lake. Once you've done all that, set up a little step and climb aboard that beautiful balcony in front of the bedroom.
But, as we head toward the living room, Yinneng adds a massive bathroom at our disposal with separate features. Best of all, this manufacturer has done some R&D because a video on the Alibaba product showcases a rather spiffy and clean-cut interior and features.
Well, like most other prefabricated homes, the grid is the answer to that question, but with the number of solar power equipment manufacturers on the market, with a few thousand dollars more, you can easily take this beast off-grid. Look into crews like EcoFlow, Bluetti, and even DJI. Also, allow me to point out that a "smart card entry" is on the list, so electronic access is an option and control over lighting and curtains is made from a smart console. It sounds like the Y7 is on the cusp of being a smart home, so go ahead and throw a few more bucks at this futuristic dream.
