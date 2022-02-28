This Chevy-Powered Defender 110 Is an Off-Roading Legend Restomoded to Perfection

SUVs have become the most popular vehicles in the world in recent years. Although most models offer plenty of power and all the creature comforts customers expect, only a few of them combine those characteristics with solid off-road capabilities that compare to what the original Defender could deliver.
Buying a used example of the legendary Land Rover is always an option for those who prioritize all-terrain skills, but some might be put off by the spartan interior, unimpressive engine performance, and lack of modern convenience features.
For them, U.S.-based E.C.D. Automotive Design has the answer: a completely restomoded 110 that comes with a powerful Chevy V8, a redesigned interior, and all the features that one might expect from a modern, luxury-oriented SUV.
It’s based on an original Land Rover chassis that is completely dismantled and fully restored. Customers can choose between a four-door hardtop or soft-top design, as well as two individual trims.
CNC billet aluminum doors, hood and windshield hinges, a sturdy roof rack, or an external six-point roll cage that increases overall rigidity and safety. There are also four different wheel designs available in sizes that range from 16 to 18 inches and come wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires.
The interior is available with either a retro dashboard inspired by the original 1980s model, a newer one based on the TD5 version, or a modern one dubbed Puma that is supplied by the British specialists at Ministry of Defender. Regardless of the dash design, the vehicle comes with air conditioning, a navigation system, triple-stage insulation, and an abundance of hand-stitched leather.
As standard, there are two rows of individual seats that can accommodate five occupants, but this configuration can also be customized. Six seats can be fitted in a conventional three-row arrangement, whereas the available eight- or nine-passenger options employ Land Rover’s classic 2+2 jump seat layout behind the second row. If the standard, leather-trimmed seats are too mundane, E.C.D. offers a series of different options, including Corbeau Racing buckets.
Chevrolet LS3, the likes of which powered the fifth-generation Camaro SS and C6 Corvette. It makes 430 hp and 400 lb-ft (295 Nm) of torque, propelling the 110 to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 6 seconds. For more performance, there’s also a 565-hp package available at extra cost.
Those who want less of a gas guzzler can choose a Chevy LC9 V8, a Cummins 2.8-liter diesel, or the original Rover eight-cylinder.
But if you think that the LS3 is the pinnacle of performance, think again. The E.C.D Defender 110 can be equipped with the mighty LT4, a supercharged Chevy V8 capable of 640 hp and 630 lb-ft (854 Nm) of torque.
The second trim dubbed Signature is even more customizable and focused on luxury. For this model, the external roll cage is standard, a 12,000 lbs (5,443 kg) remote-controlled winch is added, and wheel sizes range from 18 to 20 inches.
Inside, the vehicle comes with a standard Puma dashboard, a cutting-edge infotainment system, an Alpine sound system, Nappa leather all-around, plus Recaro Sportster CS bucket seats for both the first and second row.
second-generation Defender, the E.C.D. Signature 110 offers all the creature comforts that you would get from the British SUV, adding more power and superior off-road capabilities.
However, all these goodies don’t come cheap. The Custom trim starts at around $210,000, which is almost four times the price of an entry-level 2022 Defender 110. The top Signature trim is even more expensive, demanding no less than $270,000. Add some options to the list of standard features, and the price can easily exceed $300,000.
Yes, this beast is impressive from every point of view, and I think calling it flawless wouldn’t be an exaggeration. That being said, the price is a huge drawback, especially if you consider that $210,000 could get you a premium SUV, and off-road toy such as the RAM 1500 TRX or the Ford F-150 Raptor, and you would still have money left to add some aftermarket hardware to both vehicles.
Then again, if money is the least of your problems and you happen to have a special place in your heart for original Defender restomods, this E.C.D. masterpiece is a perfect choice.
You can admire one of these custom builds in the YouTube video below.
