This Car Show Is Like No Other, Clothes and Phones Are Not Allowed

There’s definitely a very high chance that nobody will brush by any exposed car and scratch at this car show. It’s a four-day event where you will not have to wear any clothes, according to the Naturist Society. Don’t worry about people staring at you because live music and raffles are being promised! Oh, and cars will be around as well!
If you don’t know where to schedule an interesting and potentially unforgettable vacation, then here’s an out-of-the-box idea – the Annual Nude Car Show. We can’t say that we have attended one in the past (or know someone that has), but the organizers say this is an event that happens every year and people actually go and have fun without any worries or… Clothes.
A small village in Wisconsin has been chosen as the place where extroverted gearheads will meet to showcase their passion for cool or classic cars among other things. From August 10 until August 13, hundreds or thousands of people will most likely ditch their clothes to celebrate their love for all kinds of old or new vehicles and body types. The Valley View Recreation Club in Cambridge, Wisconsin has been chosen as the location. It’s not by chance, though! This site prides itself in being the home of the Annual Nude Car Show.
The event kicks off with a karaoke party, then more music, raffles, the awards for participants who will bring the best vehicles, and will end with a car parade. Phones and cameras are not allowed on site.
The organizers say that the number of cars vary from year to year and the weather plays a big factor in it. But it's August, so you may not have to worry too much about it.
Prices have not been publicly confirmed for this year's edition. However, last year, it cost $45 per day to attend the car show. But we found that the three-day package which didn’t include access to the first karaoke party was $110 and, arguably, represented the better offer. Members of the Club and other organizations may receive a discount, but if you plan to attend keep in mind that there is no ATM on site. Bring cash!
If you don’t want to pay for overnight accommodation and prefer to sleep in a, let's say, RV, then the daily rates are between $20 and $30 depending on your rig. However, keep in mind that these fees do not mean you are exempt from paying to attend the automobile festivities.
The Nude Car Show held its 30th-anniversary edition in 2019. After a two-year hiatus, the event resumed its annual occurrence and is now getting ready to welcome people to the 32nd edition.
The Valley View Recreation Club prides itself on a community that prioritizes nudity and even has rules for attendees who are warned not to wear any sexy outfits because “it is a family club.”
Finally, we have just one question to ask – where will owners keep their car keys during the show?
