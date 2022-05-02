This Car Is Not Only a Blast To Drive but Also an Intelligent Investment

BMW introduced the first M-badged vehicle in 1978, but it was made just to get the required homologation numbers that allowed the carmaker to enter the Group 4 classification in the World Championship for Makes and, later on, it used the engine to propel the first generation of the 6 Series.
There's no secret that almost all sports cars from the past are trending. Some have already seen a spike in price, but others are still attainable. The first generation of the 6 Series is one of them. While some were powered by common engines, one particular version stood apart: the M6.
In Europe, this version was named M635CSi, while in the U.S. and Japan, it sported the M6 nameplate. So, before jumping that this is not a real M6, just check the VIN number. This car was built for the American market, so it has all the rights to sporting that badge.
This vehicle looks like a time capsule. It was stored inside, in a climate-controlled environment, and part of a private collection, as the 1600veloce seller says. Still, the car saw some rides since it already shows 86k miles (138,400 km). The blue paint called Royal Blau and the BBS light-alloy wheels are a match made in Heaven. On the other hand, the wider bumpers spoil the overall look but were mandatory for the U.S. market.
Inside the cabin, whoever ordered this car chose the tan leather that looks incredibly well for a 35-year-old vehicle. It even sports an onboard computer. The speedometer reads up to 170 mph (273 kph), which might sound optimistic. However, you may expect this German premium GT to easily pass the 125 mph (201 kph) mark on any given day.
According to its VIN, the car left the factory on April 30, 1987. It is the facelifted version of the first-generation 6-Series. It doesn't rely on the former BMW 5 Series (E12) platform but on the upgraded E 28 model, which came with a better suspension, and discs in all corners (vented up front and solid out back).
Under the hood, this M6 features an S38 powerplant, which was made specifically for the U.S., Canadian, and Japanese markets. It is the upgraded version of the M88 European-spec engine. Even if it doesn't provide the same power, it has some unique advantages over its sibling. It sports a dual-row timing chain and DOHC. Moreover, it breathes through six individual throttle bodies and intake trumpets.
This setup leads to a glorious sound for an inline-six. Moreover, it provides a healthy 256 hp (190 kW) and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm) of torque. The oomph is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual and a limited-slip differential.
Such a vehicle was sold not too long ago for around $40k, but with a less spectacular color combo. Last but certainly not least, it is worth noticing that BMW produced just 1,677 M6 units for the North American market. Certainly, not all of them are still alive and kickin' like this example. Sure, you might find a faster Buick Grand National GNX from the same year, but that would be a way costlier vehicle.
