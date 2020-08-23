An Adventure Vehicle for Under 300K? That’s Exactly What We Have on Our Hands!

This Car Air Purifier Blocks Dust and PM2.5 Particles, Features Remote Control

If you think the cabin air filter isn’t enough to block the pollution and the odors that sometimes get inside when driving, here’s a device that really comes in handy. 5 photos



Created by a company called AUTOSEC, which itself is focused on devices for the automotive industry, Airblitz promises to “bring hygiene at a new technology level,” so it packs a dual-motor fan as well as a 3-layer system to keep the air inside the cabin as clean as possible.



The filtering system features a fabric layer for filtering dust, a carbon filter that blocks odors, and an H12 HEPA filter that’s used against PM2.5 particles.



The smart part of the air filter is powered by a mobile app, which allows drivers to control the device remotely and start and stop it with just a tap on the screen. At the same time, the mobile companion app, which will be available on both iPhone and Android, also offers automation options, so technically, users can configure it to automatically start at a defined hour every day or according to a specific schedule.



The device will soon go live on



Since the Indiegogo campaign has been announced just recently, the parent company that invented Airblitz is currently offering a 25 percent discount for those who support the project at this early stage. However, the full price of the device and when it is supposed to enter the mass production are tidbits that haven’t been shared, with such details to be included in the Indiegogo fundraising.



