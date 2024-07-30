This Camper Van Looks and Feels Like a Home, It Boasts a Simple yet Versatile Design

You don't need a feature-packed, high-tech rig to enjoy van life. Some people are satisfied with a simple and clean camper van that boasts only the essentials. That's the case with Noelle, who built this uncomplicated tiny home on wheels to embrace the freedom of life on the road.
What we have here is a 2018 Chevy Express G2500 cargo van, converted by Noelle into a full-time mobile home for her and her two pets. By the way, I included the Chevy Express in my article about some of the most reliable vans suitable for camper conversions.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the vehicle's exterior. At first, stealthiness was an important factor for Noelle, especially since she was (and still is) a woman traveling by herself. So, she kept her van as inconspicuous as possible. However, after the first year of living in it, she decided to sacrifice stealthiness for some useful roof features.
You'll notice a decently sized wooden deck that Noelle uses for sunbathing, stargazing, and lounging. Next to it are three solar panels with a total capacity of 200 W. The rest of the van is standard.
When dealing with vans that are this compact, it's important to come up with an efficient, space-saving design. That's exactly what Noelle did, devising a versatile interior for her tiny home. Regarding aesthetics, she opted for a bright look with various wooden accents and countless decorative items that add a ton of personality to this rig.
This van's interior has an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living space. Noelle left it this way so she could hop in the driver's seat quickly in case of an emergency. However, she fitted a large curtain to block light and to have more privacy.
You'll find the kitchen dead ahead of the entrance. Noelle designed its countertop to fit a large slide-out fridge/freezer box. However, she realized too late that her power system couldn't support the entire load of the fridge, so she ended up using half the box as the fridge and the other half for storage.
The kitchen also features another drawer below the fridge, a decently sized countertop, two tall cabinets, a beautiful copper 2-gallon (7.6-liter) water jug, and a long shelf. What's more, Noelle used the clever hack of screwing lids into the bottom part of the shelf and hanging jars with spices, teas, and dry goods. By the way, here are other inexpensive van life hacks you can implement in your camper van.
Behind the driver and passenger seats, you'll notice a long bench. It offers extra storage space inside and also serves as an additional countertop – this is where Noelle usually places her single-burner portable stove when cooking. Furthermore, she also uses the entrance doors for storage by hanging items to them.
The bedroom takes up the rear half of the interior. To create extra storage space, Noelle came up with a simple yet efficient setup: she opted for a custom-made folding mattress that has three parts – two of them (the ones on the sides) can be lifted for easier access to the massive storage space underneath the bed. Other notable features in the bedroom are two cabinets by the entrance, a shelf, and a tiny portable projector. Moreover, she uses wall space for personal touches, such as art and photos.
In the rear part of the bed, accessible by opening the two doors, you'll find a wood panel. Lift it, and you'll find a large drawer in the middle part of the bed. What's more, Noelle created two legs that she can attach to support this panel to create a large outdoor table – it's the perfect spot to enjoy a coffee outside or prepare a meal.
You're probably curious about how much this build ended up costing. Noelle paid a hefty $28,000 (€25,865) for the van. She explained that, at that time, the prices of used vehicles were very high due to the chip shortage. By the way, the Chevy Express used to be a moving van and had 49,000 miles (78,858 km) when she bought it.
Noelle invested about $10,000 (€9,237) into its conversion, with the most significant expenses being the fridge and the power system, bringing the total cost of the rig to about $38,000 (€35,192). Moreover, the conversion took her a mere three weeks, but she had help from a more specialized craftsman.
Armed with this experience, Noelle is now passionate about guiding others into the van life, offering tips and tricks for those looking to embark on this journey.
All in all, Noelle created a lovely tiny home on wheels that packs everything she needs to enjoy life on the road. It might be too simple for some people, but it feels like home to her, and that's what matters.