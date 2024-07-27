This Camper Van Is a High\-End Apartment on Wheels That Makes Van Life a Deluxe Experience

If your pockets are deep enough, you can buy a camper van that's just like a deluxe apartment on wheels. One company that makes lovely premium rigs is Ready Set Van – today, I'm checking out one of their latest builds.
What's nice about van life is that it can be done on almost any budget, from a few thousand dollars to all-out crazy sums north of $200,000 (€184,360), and even more. By the way, if you're interested in learning more about van life costs, check out this article I wrote about this topic.
If you've prepared a bigger budget, you can consider the services of Ready Set Van. This Hamilton Township, New Jersey-based company specializes in building highly capable and beautiful homes on wheels for adventure-seeking clients. I've covered some of their projects here on autoevolution, and all of them left a lasting positive mark.
What we have here is an AWD Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a 170" wheelbase. It's based on the company's Hudson build but comes with a few custom upgrades to satisfy the customers' wants and needs. Moreover, it's designed to seat four and sleep three passengers and has many creature comforts that make it ideal for off-grid adventures.
As usual, I'll start the tour with what we can see first: the exterior. The vehicle rides on Method rims wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. It's an AWD, so it already has off-road capabilities. However, Ready Set Van upgraded them even further by installing an additional spring pack in the back to boost the suspension.
At the front, you'll notice a Flarespace bumper. Moreover, on the passenger side of the rig, Ready Set Van installed a CR Laurence window.
You can use an Orion ladder on the driver's side to climb on top of the van. That's where you'll discover an Orion roof rack holding a Fiamma manual awning, walkable solar panels, a StarLink receiver, a Maxxair fan, and a 9,000-BTU A/C. Furthermore, next to the ladder, you'll find a surfboard mount.
Slide the door open, and you'll discover a finely designed living space. This customer opted for a sleek aesthetic with walnut cabinetry, Lonseal waterproof vinyl flooring, and white walls and ceiling. The look is complemented by warm ambient lighting throughout the interior and by grey fabric trim covering all exposed metal in the van.
The walls are made from lightweight architectural plywood that the company sourced overseas. According to Ready Set Van, this reduces the rig's weight by 500 lb. (227 kg).
The van has an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the rest of the interior. I love that the builders reupholstered the seats in this rig, replacing the standard (and quite boring) black with a striking light brown/beige leather.
Dead ahead of the entrance, like in many other camper vans, you'll discover the seating area. It consists of a bi-fold seat with a 4,000-BTU Webasto heater behind it, a swivel table, and a wall-mounted monitor. The driver's cabin can also be part of the seating area if you swivel the two chairs around. For storage, you can use a long drawer underneath the bi-fold seat and two sizeable overhead cabinets, one of which hides a microwave.
This rig can accommodate an extra soul overnight, as you can transform the seating area into a bed. All you have to do is remove the table, fold the seat down, and use the driver's seat to support your legs.
This van's customer is a remote worker. They're a trader, so they need to have an office and permanent access to the Internet. That's why the van is equipped with StarLink. The seating area doubles as an office, as Ready Set Van mounted a monitor to the wall. Other notable elements in this area are an Arctic Ter window with a bug screen and a black-out shade, two outlets, a USB C port to connect to the monitor, and switches for the StarLink and the heater.
Next, we have the kitchen, located on the passenger side of the interior. It features a deep stainless steel sink with a cutting board cover, a small fridge/freezer, and a built-in single-burner induction stove. If you need to store some stuff safely, you can use a hidden toe kick drawer underneath the fridge.
The company is all about making the finishing in this van as premium as possible. For instance, the walnut countertop underwent a six-stage finishing process that took about six hours of manual work. However, counter space is limited in the kitchen. That's why Ready Set Van fitted a flip-up table supported by a heavy-duty drawer slide.
On the wall behind the kitchen, you'll find dimmable light switches, 110 V, USB, and 12 V outlets, a switch for the water heater, a thermostat for a Webasto heater, and an inverter controller.
Not too long ago, Ready Set Van introduced a very cool feature for its vans, one I haven't seen elsewhere. All the drawers have electromagnetic locks, which secure them when you start the van. If you need to access them while the vehicle is running, you can press a switch to unlock them.
Opposite the kitchen, the company devised a spacious bathroom measuring 36 inches (91 centimeters) in width. It boasts a teak floor, acrylic waterproof walls, a shower, a Thetford toilet, and a self-cleaning Nautilus sliding door. Furthermore, a Maxxair fan is integrated into the part of the ceiling between the bathroom and the kitchen, which will draw smells, fumes, and moisture out of the rig.
The last part of the living space is the bedroom at the rear. It has a massive RV short king mattress with 8-inch (20-centimeter) memory foam, three overhead cabinets, and two more Artic Tern windows. Staying cool in this van isn't an issue, as it's equipped with an A/C.
Ready Set Van positioned the bed higher up to make room for a garage underneath, which can be accessed from both inside (through a small door) and outside (by opening the rear doors) the van.
The garage offers a ton of space in the middle, even though it also holds the rig's utility systems. Power is on the left – the electrical system's highlights are a 3,000 W inverter, a huge 940 Ah heated battery bank, and solar charge controllers. Of course, like on any other high-end van, the power system can be charged in three ways: while driving via a DC-DC charger, solar, and shore power connection.
On the opposite side, you'll find the plumbing system. It comprises a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank, a water heater, a pump, and an outdoor shower with a hot and cold mixer. What's more, there are two greywater tanks, one underneath the vehicle and one inside, underneath the sink. The company opted to install one inside to make the van four-season-capable.
Ready Set Van made winterizing the plumbing system as easy as possible. Press a switch, and three ball valves will open to drain every drop of water.
All in all, this is a fantastic tiny home on wheels equipped with all the bells and whistles. Of course, it's offered at an appropriate price. I don't know the exact cost of this rig, but the base Hudson conversion's price is $89,000 (€81,992). The Sprinter van is not included.