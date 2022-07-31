This Cadillac Is a Custom Made Cocoon of Luxury Wrapped in a Heavily Armored Shell

autoevolution
As we have been taught by movies, being a Chairman, CEO or any other kind of VIP exposes one to a lot of risks, and every rich mogul worth his salt has to have an armored vehicle. While presidents ride in armored limos or stretched sedans, this armored car gives off the vibe that you might be either a Bond villain or the head of a secret government agency, which makes it as cool as it is practical and luxurious.

The automotive market has had its fair share of armored offerings along the years, from Humvees and limos, all the way to hatchbacks. You’ve seen them, I’ve seen them and we’ve all noticed that unless we are talking about limousines, a some of these vehicles look more like tanks than cars, putting utility above all else. 

This is the case no more, because INKAS has somehow found a way to provide a vehicle featuring uncompromised luxury and aesthetics while being able to casually shrug off anything from 7.62 assault rifle fire to two hand grenades detonating simultaneously beneath its belly. This is possible because this Escalade is discretely but fully armored to the CEN 1063 BR6 level, providing 360-degree ballistic protection.

To be able to achieve such a feat, they would need to find something big and sturdy enough for the job. Well, what could be a better candidate for this position than the absolute unit of an SUV that is the Cadillac Escalade. This mammoth of a vehicle should help you command a complete and undeniable authority on the road, while you are being chauffeured around in you captain’s chair, all but impervious to anything going on outside of your cocoon of luxury.

Speaking of the captain’s chairs, you get two of them, both of which are beautifully crafted quilted leather with custom stitching, divided by a console with all of your interior controls and power folded tray tables, but we are not done. Just like in any luxury car with a modicum of self-respect, they offer massage options and can be fully reclined and extended for the most comfortable of rides. However, here comes the kicker: they have temperature control. If you are a Chairman Package buyer, merely having heated or ventilated seats is beneath your standards, you want complete control over the temperature. Of course, every other surface you can see or touch is also covered in premium materials and beautifully quilted leather, so that nothing would break the comfort you feel riding in this luxurious mobile bunker. 

The 5 inches of added headroom they managed to squeeze out of the Escalade and a ceiling design that emulates natural light, should really give you the feeling of space and rejuvenating comfort. You also get an automated driver partition to ensure your privacy and, in that partition, there is a hide-away TV. That, along with a 19-speaker system and a full bar aim to provide solutions for your entertainment needs. These are just the options showcased in the announcement, but Margarita Simkin, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of INKAS emphasized the fact that the details and features can me tailored to the prefferences of each customer. 

The Cadillac Escalade is a huge vehicle that can weigh as much as 6,000 pounds (2,7 tons). As you would surely suspect, continuing to increase the already whopping weight through added luxuries and ballistic protection is not exactly healthy for the factory suspension. With this in mind, INKAS made sure to upgrade it along with other structural components and somehow managed to maintain the smooth OEM ride quality.

This beast is powered by a 6.2-liter, no replacement for displacement, American V8, mated to a 10-speed automatic, which produces 420 horsepower (426 PS) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. There is, of course, the option to choose a Duramax diesel engine, albeit a 3-liter V6 and not the mighty 6.6-liter V8 found in heavy-duty trucks.

INKAS also boasts a load of optional extras on their vehicles, including but not limited to a night-vision cameras, lockable storage for firearms and valuables, heavy-duty wheels, engine bay fire suppression, strobe lights and a PA system. For whoever wants and can afford such a magnificent beast, it is available for special order worldwide. Taking delivery can be done via sea port or even airfright upon special requests. 

