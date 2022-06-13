This Borderland Outpost Travel Trailer Will Make You Think Twice About Buying a Camper

autoevolution
Some people need a full mansion on wheels when they go on vacation, while others make do with only a tent. Sometimes the best of both worlds is available, like this fantastic brown box on wheels. When you look at it, it’s just a trailer, but when it deploys, you’re in for a treat.

Travel trailers are known to pack a lot of camping paraphernalia inside a small box. They are the preferred solution for people who only occasionally go camping and don’t need to have a whole house inside their vehicle. It’s smaller and lighter, saving money and gas, and it can also be towed with a less capable vehicle, which is also great for those who don’t own an SUV or a truck.

When it comes to travel trailers, it’s probably best to buy one built by a prepper company. They sure do precisely what it’s needed to survive in the wild and also how to pack everything for maximum convenience. This Borderland Outpost travel trailer built in 2017 is an excellent example of what can be achieved. It also can be yours for little money, selling on Bring a Trailer with no reserve.

The trailer is a little rusty at places, which probably explains why the company building them disappeared. But with some TLC, this trailer can shine in any environment, being a great companion in outdoor adventures. It packs pretty much everything you’d find in a much bigger camper van, so you won’t miss much. It takes a little more time to set up camp, as you need to build this using the components inside the trailer, but the result is impressive.

Three people can sleep in the rooftop tent, which is a fold-out type. There are three cargo doors, each one hiding different features, as well as a tongue-mounted cargo box housing the propane tanks, two axes, and a shovel. The trailer also features a canopy and a two-side awning, allowing you to set up a real base camp around the trailer. The awning system includes side panels and an accessory four-person tent.

Living off-grid is not a problem, thanks to the 1500-watt inverter/charger and the 120-watt solar panel. The 245-Ah 12-volt AGM battery pack supplies electricity at night. Unlike average campers and trailers, this Borderland Outpost comes with a 12-volt-powered freshwater filtration system featuring a 0.5-micron carbon filter and a 10-watt germicidal UV lamp. The water can be fed into the water heater, so you can use it with the exterior shower.

The slide-out kitchen comes with a dual-burner stove, which is removable, so you can also use it outside the trailer. This is complemented by a stainless steel wet sink, a spice rack, a magnetic knife bar, and a slide-out storage drawer. The seller also offers a complete set of accessories along with the trailer. This includes tableware, knives, utensils, a camping table with four chairs, a Hammaka trailer hitch stand with two chairs and a hammock, and a portable toilet.

Attentive readers would’ve probably realized by now that we’ve said nothing about a refrigerator. Yes, the trailer has a Dometic refrigerator/freezer, but it is not integrated inside one of the drawers. Instead, it comes as a removable box which you can put anywhere you want. To sum it up, the trailer has a padded interior to protect the objects inside from the sun’s heat.

Despite this being sold on Bring a Trailer, you won’t need one if you’re the lucky winner of the auction. Although this 2017 Borderland Outpost trailer is offered with no reserve, only three people dared to place an offer. The highest bid is $4,200, but this rig must be worth a lot more.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

