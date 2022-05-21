This BMW R35 was Copied by the Communists, Now it's Preserved in a New York Museum

But in its hallowed halls, aside his inventions is a collection of some of the finest classic cars and motorcycles owned in the Finger Lakes region. Couple that with the scenic location at the foot of lake Keuka, where many of the boats and seaplanes on display inside the museum used to use as base of operations.
But if you ask our two cents, the best motorcycle in the entire building was not built by Curtiss, although his early motorbikes were undoubtedly awesome machines. Instead, it sits out on the museum floor among a sea of American and Japanese contemporaries. This is the BMW R35. It's all original, all-metal, and very, very German. This shaft-driven single-cylinder gentleman's cruising bike was one of the finest motorcycles in the world back in 1938.
After the Second World War, the East German "Eisenacher Motorenwerk" (EMW) used disused old German factories to produce unlicensed copies of the R35, which were mechanically just about identical to that of the pre-war BMW. They didn't even bother to try and remove the blue and white BMW logo, which must have infuriated BMW's legal team.
But hey, between letting an illegally copied pre-war motorcycle and going to war with the Soviet Union, ostensibly the only way to get the Soviets to stop, appeasement sure went down easier than confrontation in this case. Of course, copycats of western vehicles in communist nations are nothing new, especially today, when it happens rather frequently.
But believe it or not, East German authorities fielded a lawsuit from BMW in 1952. BMW successfully managed to have its iconic logo removed from EMW's reproduction R35s. Though it attained little international success, primarily because of the regime
behind the country in which it was built, the R35 was a technological masterclass. Hailing from the same R2 line of bikes alongside the R20, R24, and R25 through 27.
All these bikes, except for the R35, R2 and R4, were 250cc single-cylinder models. As for this R35, it sports a larger 350cc four-stroke gasoline engine complete with Bosch magneto ignition mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Tires ranged in size from 3.5x19-inches in the rear and 3.0x19-inches in the front with standard metal wire spokes on cross-ply tires. So then, not exactly a setup for beginners, especially in 2022.
Rest assured, this is not the kind of bike you can just pick up and ride on a whim. It requires a deeper connection between the machine and its rider. There's no synchromesh to guide you through the four speeds in this transmission. Much like the clutch in a passenger car, you'll learn to master the art of the double-clutch riding an R35 or really any car or bike from this era. Every motion the rider makes while mounted on this bike needs to be deliberate, even somewhat disciplined.
Not the least bit because the measly 180-mm drum brakes on offer in 1938 weren't going to save you if you decided to ride like a maniac. But it must be said, the aesthetic of the R35 somewhat dissuades you from excessive speed. Any bike built in a country under the reign of a tyrannical psychopath is sure to emanate the impression of a law-abiding citizen that wouldn't dare break the speed limit.
with even a special M-division edition in its midst. It's important to remember this moniker laid the foundations for their contemporary success, thanks in no small part to bikes like this R35.
This particular example is on loan to the Glenn H Curtiss Museum and on display right in the middle of the show floor alongside so many American, European, and JDM motorcycles and classic cars. All of whom share considerable real estate with the eclectic inventions of an American inventor.
An iconic mind the likes of which have only been equaled a handful of other times. In all of this illustrious company, the R35 stands out in a, not at all insignificant way.To see an example of what BMW was up to almost nine decades ago was a treat within itself in a museum with more variety per square foot than just about any museum any of us have come across.
Many thanks to Richard Leisenring Jr, lead curator of the the Glenn Curtiss museum for allowing to come photograph what turned out to be an absolute hidden gem nesteled in the scening Finger Lakes region of New York. It was a treat we'll no doubt treasure we'll remmber for a long time to come.
