This BMW M5 Stingray RP850 Is Not a 'Vette, Runs the 1/4 Mile in 9.7 Seconds

More on this:

1 BMW Revealed the Dune Taxi, an All-Electric Off-Road Prototype Ready to Tackle the Desert

2 C8 Chevy Corvette Drags a Little BMW, Gets the Quick Taste of German Shock and Awe

3 BMW XM's September 27 Unveiling Brings a New Pre-Order Process

4 Video: Jump Inside the BMW M4 CSL as It Sprints From 0 to 168 MPH

5 Someone Already Got Bored of Their 2022 BMW M5 CS, Put It Up for Auction