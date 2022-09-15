This BMW M5 Stingray RP850 Is Not a 'Vette, Runs the 1/4 Mile in 9.7 Seconds

Don’t let yourself be tricked by looks! This isn’t a facelifted BMW M5. It just resembles one! In reality, this is a 2018 BMW M5 Competition that underwent a surprisingly soft Ramon Performance tuning program for what it can do. We now get a proper look at it. Here’s what you need to know.
Before looking at the upgrades and what this tuned M5 is capable of, you must know this particular vehicle already has over 62,137 mi (100,000 km) on the odometer. That’s incredible considering it was modified first in 2018 and it has been put through a lot of races. This isn’t a show car, but a tracked, trialed, properly tested, and daily driven Bimmer.
The car’s current exterior looks might make you believe this is a facelifted (or LCI-ed, as the Bavarian lingo goes) BMW M5 Competition that has been tuned, but Ramon Performance just added the new headlamps and taillights to make it look newer. They did a very good job. One must see the interior to figure out what exactly is going on.
The car retained its stock engine and turbos. The upgrades introduced by Ramon Performance and captured beautifully by RoCars in the video down below comprise reprogramming the engine control unit (ECU) and the gearbox control module. They also extended the catalytic downpipes and mid-pipes for enhanced sound and improved performance. To make sure the M5 will do its best at making cool noise when the accelerator pedal is pressed, there was also an entire Akrapovic exhaust system installed.
This M5 also has a water-methanol injection system for better cooling and rides on 20-inch forged wheels. The tires seen in the video are semi-slicks.
Ramon Performance says it has timed its upgraded M5 hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds. The vehicle has supposedly also done the quarter mile in 9.7 seconds and the half-mile in 15.6 seconds. When equipped with the proper tires, it can reach 214 mph (345 kph).
To put things better into perspective, the quarter mile time is 0.8 seconds less than that of an unmodified Porsche 911 Turbo S.
It’s not hard to believe it all when you look at the numbers – the 4.4-liter V8 hiding under the hood now puts out 850 HP (862 PS) and 819 lb-ft (1,111 Nm) of torque. That’s impressive for a four-door family sedan that was pretty capable in its stock form. Right from the factory, the 2018 M5 Competition was putting out 625 HP (634 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Moreover, the BMW M5 Stingray RP850 recently won first place in a national Russian drag racing competition.
Now take a look at it and make sure you can listen to this exhaust doing its best at letting people know that this is a V8-powered family-friendly monster.
