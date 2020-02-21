This BMW Articulated Truck Finally Fits The Huge Kidney Grilles

With the presence of super-sized kidney grilles on the upcoming BMW 4 Series having been confirmed by a recent leak, the Internet can't stop talking about this. Meanwhile, BMW is backing up its design decisions on multiple channels. And the latest effort related to this is the kind that can put a smile on one's face.
As you've already noticed, this articulated truck makes for a machine that's finally large enough to suit the said grille. This is obviously Photosop work and, in the interest of a complete analysis, I'll mention that we're actually looking at a Volvo A40F.
Now, the keen-eyed among you have probably spotted the Mercedes front apron (heck, even the number plate was grabbed from a presentation model), which looks like it comes from the Mercedes-AMG A35. But I digress. This tale is about BMW, so let's take the time to go through the other elements that come from the Bavarian brand.
The list includes the obvious badge, the headlights and... even the wheels, with their carbon-ceramic stoppers. The tires have remained in factory condition, though, as this hauler needs to be able to perform its construction duties.
What about the source of the image? Well, this isn't your average social media giggle introduced by a fan. Instead, the Instagram post showcasing the contraption comes from Rami Nasri, Business Development Manager at BMW Abu Dhabi Motors - this United Arab Emirates location makes for the biggest BMW showroom in the world.
Who knows? Perhaps BMW is determined to match the size of its kidney grilles to what we can find on Rolls-Royce models...
On a more serious note, the super-sized grille is quite far from the gradually-increasing kidney grilles we've seen on the various generations of the 3 or 5 Series, for instance.
This element was introduced on the facelifted 7 Series and the X7, so references to iconic BMW sportscars featuring uber-large elements of the sort (think: the 328 built in the late 1930s) are difficult to understand. Moreover, there are serious chances of this trend to also include the upcoming G80 M3 and here's a rendering trying to portray the result of such a styling move.
