This Big Hoard of 1950s American Classics Is Sadly Rotting Away in a Junkyard

The 1950s was a great era for American automobiles. The economy was booming, Americans were eager to buy larger, more powerful cars, and Detroit-based companies delivered. Almost 58 million cars were produced and sold during the 1950s, almost one new vehicle for every three living persons (of all ages) in the U.S. at the time.
Sadly, many of those cars are rotting away in junkyards in the 21st century. Yes, some of them live on as restored classics, but tens of millions are damaged beyond repair. But that's the way the cookie crumbles. As cars become old, they get replaced by modern machines that are better in almost every department.
So why am I talking about 1950s car spending their rusty retirement in scrapyards? Well, that specific era spawned the most beautiful vehicles ever built. And seeing them go to waste is a bit sad. YouTube's "Mr. Goodpliers" feels the same way so he went on to document a big hoard of 1959 automobiles abandoned in Aline, Oklahoma.
We've already introduced you to this junkyard, so you probably know that it's packed with thousands of vehicles produced in every decade from the 1930s to the 1970s. But this new video reveals that it also includes a large collection of cars built for the 1959 model year.
What's so special about this year? Well, big fins were still a thing and full-size automobiles were drop-dead gorgeous. And I'm not just talking about the Cadillac de Ville and its sharp fins with bullet taillights. 1959 also brought us the second-gen Chevrolet Impala with its floating rear fins and teardrop taillights.
The 1959 Edsel was just as flamboyant, while Chrysler's DeSoto brand took things to a new level with slightly forward slanted fins. Every marque was looking for ways to stand out, including Plymouth, Ford, and Mercury. And if you haven't seen a 1959 Oldsmobile 98 yet, you should definitely check it out. Or the frowning Buick LeSabre and the wide-track Pontiac Bonneville.
You'll see most of these cars in the video below. Most of them are hidden by small trees or scattered among classics from other eras, but Mr. Goodpliers will point them out so you won't miss them.
And since all these vehicles are for sale, let's hope he and other enthusiasts will save a few and put them back on the road. Some of them are definitely worth restoring.
