This Big\-Budget Truck Is an Off\-Grid Overlanding Beast Packed With Home\-Like Amenities

Camper vans make for excellent tiny homes on wheels. Depending on the model and its upgrades, they're also suitable for off-road adventures. However, if you plan on doing full-on expeditions, you might want to upgrade to a box truck like the one I'm discussing today.
Meet August, Jill, and their full-time mobile home, a 2021 Isuzu NPR. The couple wanted an upgrade after traveling for multiple years in a 2015 Ford Transit (which we've also covered here on autoevolution).
Specifically, they wanted more real estate and improved off-road capabilities, so they bought this truck and transformed it into a serious overlander. The conversion was pretty fast - it took them only three months, probably because they already had relevant experience from their camper van project.
Let me start with what interests most people: budget. An upgrade like this couple's requires quite a bit of financial power. August and Jill bought the vehicle for a hefty $130,000 (€119,567) and invested $40,000 (€36,790) into the interior renovation, bringing the total cost of the project to $170,000 (€156,357).
The truck sports a 6.6-liter V8 gas engine that produces 350 hp. - according to the couple, they get just over 10 MPG (23.5 L/100km).
When August and Jill bought the vehicle, the camper box was already installed. It measures 14.5 feet (4.4 meters) in length, while the truck is 10.5 feet (3.2 meters) high. "The package" also included various exterior accessories, such as a large front bumper with a winch and a roof rack above the driver's cabin.
Another upgrade that significantly increased its purchase price was a 4x4 conversion done by a specialized company called EarthCruiser. As August explained, everything related to the drivetrain behind the transmission, such as the axles, suspension, and brakes, was replaced.
Even though it's a relatively new vehicle, it's not packed with electronics, which makes repairs harder. What's more, the engine is very easily accessible – it's located right under the cab, which can be lifted.
August and Jill fitted an A/C unit in the space between the driver's cabin and the camper box. They bought an enclosed one, took it apart, and modified it to fit there. Next to it, you'll find a hydronic Espar furnace that feeds off the vehicle's 65-gallon (246-liter) gas tank.
This truck has multiple exterior storage boxes where the couple holds tools, recovery gear, and other items. What's more, at the rear, you'll discover a large pass-through garage. It provides a ton of storage space and houses the couple's bikes and the plumbing system. The latter comprises a 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater tank and a 17-gallon (64-liter) greywater tank.
On top of the camper box, August and Jill installed a skylight and six solar panels with a total capacity of 1,100 W. Other notable exterior features are an awning and a tire inflation/deflation system consisting of a regulator with a gauge and a dial for setting the right pressure.
To enter the rig, you'll use automatic retractable steps, as the door is quite high up. An open, cozy living space will greet you. Regarding aesthetics, the couple opted for blue cabinetry and white walls and ceiling, with the look complemented by various wooden accents and a white subway-tiled backsplash in the kitchen.
Dead ahead of the entrance, you'll find the kitchen. It features a large stainless steel sink, a dual-burner induction stove, a 24 V fridge/freezer, a coffee maker, and a window. There's a lot of storage space in the form of a pull-out spice rack, drawers, and cabinets (including two overhead ones). Moreover, a floor-to-ceiling unit consisting of two cabinets next to the kitchen holds the hydronic heating system and offers extra storage space.
The couple also installed an electromagnetic locking system for the drawers, which secures them shut when the vehicle is running. A bypass switch allows them to open them.
Walk deeper inside the box, and you'll be in the dinette area. It comprises two benches, one on each side, and a large table that can be slid out from underneath the bed. Above the bench on the driver's side, there's a control panel for the rig's systems.
The same bench also houses a battery bank with a whopping 1,200 Ah capacity – paired with the solar panels, this setup provides enough to stay permanently off-grid. A DC-DC charger also juices up the system while driving.
You'll find the bedroom at the very rear of the interior. It has a simple setup with two overhead cabinets and a spacious bed.
Finally, in the front part of the camper box, you'll notice an overhead A/C unit. The bathroom takes up the sides of this area – one space has a basic shower setup, while the other boasts a composting toilet.
All in all, this outstanding tiny home on wheels is packed with creature comforts. It cost a fortune, but it allows August and Jill to adventure off-grid and off-road while enjoying superior comfort.