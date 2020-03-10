This Awesome Android Auto Music Player Has Just Received a Welcome Update

Perseverance Is the Name of NASA’s New Mars Rover

As far as Android Auto music player apps are concerned, there are plenty of choices in the Google Play Store, but in reality, only a handful are actually worth installing. 6 photos



This week, Poweramp received a new update that brings it to version 3.0 build 862 – the previous release, which was dated January 19, was version 3.0 build 860.



Given the small build increase, there’s a good chance no new feature has been added in this update, but on the other hand, you can be sure that several bug fixes are actually part of the new version. I tested Poweramp on my Android Auto head unit and it indeed seems to be running fine after the update, albeit I didn’t experience any issue on the old version either.



The changelog published in the Google Play Store still points to the improvements that were included in the previous update, including a new options like Hide Menu, Rescan Immediately, Keep Aspect Ratio, Show Track Number, and Silence Between Tracks.



Furthermore, the developing team has added new Years and Streams categories, according to this old changelog.



What’s worth knowing, however, is that these release notes are mostly aimed at the experience on Android and not necessarily at Android Auto, so don’t expect any major change with the app behind the wheel. On the other hand, every little update that further refines the experience with Poweramp is more than welcome.



