This Awesome Ambulance Camper Features a Unique, Post\-Apocalyptic Themed Interior

I'm always intrigued by tiny homes on wheels with unique themes. I've seen rigs themed around Barbie, the beach, mountain cabins, and a lot more. But today, for the first time, I've stumbled upon a camper that boasts a post-apocalyptic theme.
I'm a big fan of post-apocalyptic movies. So, as soon as I discovered this rig, I knew I had to write about it to share it with you folks. What we have here is a 2011 Ford E-450 ambulance converted into an awesome mobile home.
Another compartment houses a 24 V Velit 2000U Under-Bench A/C unit. Typically, people install A/Cs on the roof. However, by using this A/C, Wess was able to maximize his rig's solar setup. Specifically, he installed solar panels with a total capacity of 1,640 W. If you're not familiar with solar systems, know that 1,640 W is a lot – skoolies usually have this much solar. Systems typically don't exceed 700 – 800 W on camper vans or ambulances.
Wess made sure to make the kitchen as functional as it is good-looking. It's not the most well-equipped kitchen I've seen in mobile homes, but it'll do the job. It features a built-in two-burner induction stove, a deep stainless steel sink, and a Galvannealed sheet metal countertop. The latter is quite an uncommon choice, but a clever one since Galvanneal is durable and easy to clean. For storage, you can use cabinets (including two overhead ones) and drawers.
On the left, as you step inside, you'll find a conveniently located show storage spot. It's part of a larger counter, which comes with two cubbies and holds a Grizzly Cubic Mini wood stove. A small cabinet underneath it is where Wess stores firewood. Furthermore, to protect the walls from the heat, Wess installed old roofing tin over them.
The space underneath the bed is a garage, accessible only by opening the two rear doors. It offers additional storage space and holds the rig's plumbing system, which consists of a 100-gallon (378-liter) freshwater tank, a water pump, and a heater. Wess created a small hatch to allow his two cats to go in and out of the garage effortlessly.
