This Audi RS Q8 Thinks the Lamborghini Urus Is a Pipsqueak

An interesting and more affordable alternative to its exotic cousin, the Lamborghini Urus, the Audi RS Q8 is almost as fast in a straight line. However, there are plenty of tuners out there that would gladly take your money and turn your RS Q8 into a different kind of animal, if you had one that is.
O.CT is one of the many offering a multi-stage upgrade for the German super crossover. Their Stage 1 kit unlocks 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, which is already 50 ps (49 hp / 37 kW) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) more than what you’d normally get in the Urus.
With the Stage 2, the tuner has kicked things up a notch by giving it 735 ps (725 hp / 541 kW) and 950 Nm (70 lb-ft) to play with. Still, if you want the ultimate thrills in the RS Q8 from O.CT, then their Stage 3 is the one to go for. That’s because it boasts 802 ps (791 hp / 590 kW) and 1030 Nm (760 lb-ft), thanks to the upgraded turbos, ECU remap, and other work.
Unfortunately, O.CT didn’t say how fast the RS Q8 is with their Stage 3 up and running, but without any outside intervention, it needs 3.8 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, develops 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
For pricing details, interested parties will have to reach out to the tuner, and while they’re at it, they might also want to ask how much it costs to get the wheel set too. Offered in glossy black, the forged alloys measure 11x23 inches, and they can be wrapped in 295/35 tires.
