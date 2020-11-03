This Aston Martin Foldable Smartphone Is an Exquisite Way to Run Android Auto

Samsung is fully committed to the world of foldable smartphones, and the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the living proof in this regard, as the South Koreans believe this is the next big thing in the mobile industry.
And Samsung doesn’t just want to build regular phones but also exquisite ones, and what better way to do this than joining forces with the most premium companies out there for the whole thing?
For its latest project, Samsung turned to Aston Martin, which helps the company build a limited-edition Galaxy Z Fold 2 that is exclusively available in China.
Simply called Galaxy Z Fold 2 Aston Martin Racing Edition and sold on Tmall, the new smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and unfortunately, won’t be available in international markets. While it’s not yet clear why Samsung only wants to sell the device in China, what’s important to know is that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 doesn’t feature any special Aston Martin branding.
In fact, the device is actually part of a larger custom “Aston Martin” package that also includes a Galaxy Watch 3 LTE, a case that indeed comes with a special edition design, as well as a T-shirt and a cap. Other than that, you’re not getting any other Aston Martin goodies if you buy this phone. All the specs are the same as on the standard phone, and it obviously runs Android 10 and supports Android Auto like any other Samsung device.
While some would think the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Aston martin Racing Edition is an expensive device, it’s not that pricey given what’s in the box.
In China, it will be sold for 20,999 yuan, which is approximately $3,150, an increase from the standard 16,999 yuan (around $2,550) price tag of the smartphone on the local market. And given you also get a smartwatch and some Aston Martin stuff, this could be quite a good deal.
The limited-edition smartphone, along with everything else included in the box, is projected to go on sale in China on November 6.
