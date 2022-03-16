This Arena Red Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Is Offensively Gorgeous

Produced from 2013 and 2015 in very limited numbers, the 918 Spyder is one of Porsche’s crowning achievements. The road-going supercar with a race-derived V8 lump may not be as desirable as the oh-so-pretty Carrera GT, but on the other hand, it’s even rarer than the V10-engined precursor.
A grand total of 918 units were assembled at the state-of-the-art production facility in Zuffenhausen, and only one of them was finished in paint-to-sample Arena Red. A straightforward metallic red, this finish was used by Porsche in the ‘90s and ‘00s on the air-cooled 993 and water-cooled 996.
Chassis number WP0CA2A19FS800743 is the 743rd example built. Originally sold by a New Jersey-based retailer, then moved to Florida, the car’s been acquired by the current dealership at the beginning of the year.
As the headline implies, this offensively gorgeous machine is gifted with the Weissach package that cuts roughly 40 kilograms (90 pounds) off the curb weight. Magnesium wheels, more carbon fiber, titanium bits, and ceramic pieces are some of the highlights. Listed on Bring a Trailer with a little more than 1,600 miles (2,575 kilometers) on the clock, the car is joined by a window sticker that reads $939,975 including the destination charge.
The Weissach-equipped 918 Spyder is listed at $896,500, while the paint-to-sample Arena Red upped the ante by $21,000. Other notable extras include the custom tailoring option ($1,400), Acid Green-accented seatbelts ($1,800), Platinum Satin-finished wheels ($5,800), and front axle lift system ($10,500). Offered with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 that were installed in preparation for the sale, this marvel stops on a dime with the help of 410- and 390-millimeter brake rotors squeezed by six- and four-piston calipers.
The selling dealership also mentions that replacement control arms were installed by a Florida-based retailer in October 2018 as part of a recall. As fate would have it, “variations of the surface coating process” are to blame for the potential cracking of the lower control arms. Fresh brake fluid and transaxle fluid have been added earlier this month as well. What’s more, the spark plugs and ignition coils were replaced for additional peace of mind.
At press time, the highest bid on Bring a Trailer stands at $1,501,714.
