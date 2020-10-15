This App Monitors the Way You Drive, Helps Get Cheaper Insurance

Technology is now part of our lives 24/7, and as far as drivers are concerned, not only that it already conquered the experience behind the wheel, but it actually made everything more convenient, faster, and safer.
Navigation experts at Sygic have recently joined forces with Slovenian insurer Zavarovalnica Triglav for the creation of a system that keeps an eye on how you drive, records your patterns, and eventually helps you get cheaper insurance if you get a good score.
Built into Triglav’s mobile application called DRAJV, the new feature monitors things like speed, distraction, acceleration, braking, and cornering and then uses the collected data to calculate a score for your driving style. If you get more than 90 points (out of a maximum of 100) and you drive over 400 kilometers a month with the app running on the screen, you could get an insurance discount of up to 25 percent.
“The application regularly evaluates driving scores, and drivers can benefit from a discount of up to 25% on their annual contracts. The scheme aims to change the behaviour of drivers over the long term, little by little. Therefore, each month one must drive more than a certain number of kilometers safely in order to be rewarded by a discount. Additionally, over the year, drivers can participate in various reward contest,” Sygic explains.
The latest version of the mobile application also comes with a series of extras, including in-app speed limits (more like the way Waze offers you when navigating), real-time driving feedback so you know that you must improve your driving style, and dashcam support.
The DRAJV mobile application is currently available for Slovenian drivers only, and it can be installed on both Android and iPhone, obviously at no extra cost. For Google’s mobile operating system, it requires Android 6.0 and newer, while for Apple users, you must have an iPhone running iOS 12.1 or later.
