This App Brings Weather Information to CarPlay with a Catch

Apple’s CarPlay keeps evolving with every new iOS version, but on the other hand, it’s pretty clear the Cupertino-based tech giant isn’t necessarily in a rush to add all the features users out there are dreaming about.
But that’s what the jailbreak community is all about in the first place. Unlocked iPhones open the door to a plethora of customizations for pretty much everything, including CarPlay, and a recently released app called Airaw comes with a very compelling feature package to customize the car-optimized experience.
First and foremost, Airaw brings weather information to the dock, a feature that CarPlay users have been requesting for quite some time but which Apple doesn’t seem to be very interested in adding.
Already available on Android Auto, this weather indicator pretty much makes sense on CarPlay, especially because there’s enough room in the dock to be displayed right below the current time.
Then this jailbreak tool comes with options to customize the home screen, including choosing between how many icons you want to see on each page, their size, hiding the labels and the backgrounds, setting new colors, and obviously enabling a custom photo as a background.
reddit also suggest Netflix might be enabled on CarPlay as well, though we must remind everybody that watching a movie while driving is a big no-no for obvious reasons.
One particular feature that sounds intriguing is called “playing music as wallpaper,” which essentially means CarPlay would be able to change the background according to the artwork of the tune you’re listening to. This means CarPlay is becoming a lot more dynamic, and if you typically drive with CarPlay on the home screen and not on the dashboard or with an app in full screen, this is likely quite a neat touch overall.
Once again, Airaw only works on jailbroken iPhones, and of course, there’s no way to get it running on a device that hasn’t already been unlocked. Only iOS 13 and 14 are supported.
