This American Navy Jet Never Got to Tangle With a Soviet MiG

More on this:

1 This Adorable Grumman OV-1 Mohawk Could Shoot Down Jets, Sits Gate Guard Outside Museum

2 Forget Kitty Hawk, Long Island Was America’s True Cradle of Aviation

3 Forget a Private Yacht, This Grumman Goose in Pan Am Liveries Does What They Can't

4 Grumman Molab: The Lunar Pickup Truck & Trailer Prototype You've Never Seen Before

5 Flying on Pan Am Used to Be Amazingly Luxurious, Kick the Hell Out of Modern Airlines