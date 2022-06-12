This All-Original 1949 Bentley Mark VI Is an OMG Barn Find in a Surprising Condition

Launched in 1946 and produced until 1952, Bentley Mark VI was a full-size car that obviously impressed in terms of luxury, obviously being priced accordingly.
However, the Mark VI wasn’t necessarily a car supposed to serve as a daily driver and aimed at the Average Joe. Assembled in Crewe, England, the Bentley Mark VI ended up being produced in pretty limited numbers, with only a little over 5,200 units eventually seeing the daylight.
When it comes to engines, the Mark VI could be ordered only with six-cylinder engines. The first unit had a displacement of 4.3 liters (260 ci), while a 4.6-liter (280 ci) unit was added in 1951.
If the Bentley Mark VI is the kind of car that would perfectly fit your collection, here’s the chance to buy a rare example at what looks to be a pretty good price.
Someone on Craigslist has recently listed a 1949 model in a totally surprising condition, with the owner claiming everything is entirely original. Apparently, this Bentley has never been restored, so it’s an unbelievable survivor whose place should certainly be in someone’s collection.
Equipped with the original six-cylinder engine, the Mark VI still runs and drives. The seller, however, hasn’t provided too many specifics on the car, so we have no clue just how many years the car spent in storage. What we do know, however, is that the odometer shows some 25,000 miles (a little over 40,000 km), so it’s pretty clear the Bentley hasn’t necessarily been a lot of time on the road.
As anyone can figure out by browsing the photos in the gallery, some fixes here and there are still required, but this isn’t by any means surprising given the age of the car.
The asking price, however, could make it a rather intriguing model, as the owner is ready to let it go for $22,000.
