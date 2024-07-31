This All-Electric Camper Van Is Surprisingly Versatile, It Features a One-of-a-Kind Design

We're seeing more and more electric vans on the road – they're usually used for hauling cargo. But what if you were to transform one into a tiny home on wheels? Today, I'm discussing a beautifully converted camper van that packs numerous creature comforts.
There's one obvious disadvantage of using an electric van as a base vehicle for a camper conversion: range. It's the main reason we don't have more electric camper vans on the road. At the same time, the massive batteries that drive these vehicles can also be used to power all the camping amenities.
What we have here is a Nissan e-NV200 converted by Wood & Wild, a small family business run by Joe and Beth Edwards. After completing their first camper project, the couple fell in love with building tiny homes on wheels, so they founded this company specializing in creating bespoke camper vans.
This fully electric camper van is one of their latest projects. The vehicle has quite a wild story. It was originally recovered by West Midland police. Its tires were flat, spiked in a police chase, and it had a caved-in rear door and a bunch of Audi (probably stolen) parts in the back.
Over the course of five months, Joe and Beth worked hard to get it back in good shape. They installed insulation liner and recycled bottle insulation, ran all the cables through, and outfitted it with numerous creature comforts.
This rig can definitely be used for stealth camping, as there's nothing that reveals its "camper DNA." A 250 W solar panel is on the roof, but it's seamlessly attached to the roof, so you won't see it. And even if you could see it, most people won't even consider the possibility of this Nissan being a camper since it's an EV.
At the front, you'll discover a flip-up panel that hides the vehicle's charging ports: one is a standard port, while the other is meant for fast charging. The latter allows you to charge the car to 80% in about 40 minutes.
Joe and Beth have a special cable they use to charge at campsites. On one end, it has a standard commando hookup head that you plug into shore power, while the other end is a Type 1 charger head. The cable has a variable output control box that allows you to set the charging rate anywhere between 8 and 16 amps, ensuring the load can be adjusted according to the maximum output of the campsite to avoid tripping any fuses.
You'll find a standard 3-pin plug socket between the abovementioned charging ports. Joe explained that some campsite owners prefer you charge the EV through its own electrical system—to do that, you have to connect to this plug socket and also connect the standard Type 1 charger. This way, the vehicle's own fuse board will get tripped, not the campsite's, in case something goes wrong. Furthermore, you can use it to power the induction stove and cook outside.
Here's another cool feature that helps lessen range anxiety. If the traction battery runs out of juice, you can use the leisure battery and the vehicle's inverter to charge the traction battery to get a few extra miles of driving.
According to Joe, this camper van can achieve a range of 120 to 140 miles (193 to 225 miles) on a single charge. The conversion's total weight is 200 kg (441 lb.), and the EV tips the scales at 1,860 kg (4,100 lb.).
Regarding aesthetics, the couple opted for a clean look with light green cabinetry that matches the exterior decal, a slatted ceiling, and white walls. My favorite design detail, which is by far the most eye-catching element, is a "light box," as Joe describes it. It's made from three types of timbers (maple, oak, and American black walnut), cut to depict mountains, and has warm white LED strips behind that highlight the mountain silhouettes.
Another stunning detail is a control panel right above the two front seats, where the headliner shelf is usually located in this type of camper van. It's made from oak and flexible plywood panels that give it its curvy shape. What's more, it has a Victron battery monitor, a 12 V kill switch, as well as other switches for the water pump, lights, DC-DC charger, and more.
Behind the passenger seat, you'll discover a long couch bed spanning to the living space's rear. It boasts four drawers, one of which is fake, as it houses the rig's power system. Furthermore, the smallest drawer holds a portable dual-burner induction stove.
However, the couple can also tap into the vehicle's enormous traction battery, equivalent to a 3,333 Ah leisure battery – yes, you read that right. That's enough to stay off-grid for months at a time if you remain in the same location. The electric features aren't directly connected to the vehicle's traction battery. The traction battery charges the starter battery, and the DC-DC charger redirects some of that energy into the leisure battery, which powers the amenities of the camper van.
The couch can easily be transformed into a sleeping spot - all you have to do is pull out two frame extensions and rearrange the hand-made cushions to create a double-sized bed. The cushions can also be lifted for easier access to the storage spots underneath.
On the opposite side, you'll find the kitchen. It consists of a sizeable counter integrating a large flip-up table for additional prep space, a custom hidden spice rack underneath it, and many cabinets for storage.
All in all, this is one cool camper van. I have to say I'm not a fan of electric campers (I also haven't seen that many), but this one impressed me. It does not offer a ton of range, so you won't be able to go off-grid for too long, but its fast charging time allows you to go far if you plan ahead and stop at campsites. You wouldn't take this kind of micro camper van too far from civilization anyway, so its range is not that big of an issue.
The rig offers superior comfort in a well-designed, aesthetically pleasing living space. It's cozy, well-equipped, and comes with all the systems you need to enjoy life on the road. The only thing that's missing is a bathroom, but you won't need it anyway since you'd be stopping at campsites. The only thing they could've added was a toilet, but it's better that they used the space to fit other amenities.
How about pricing? Joe shared that the total cost of the conversion was £5,500 ($7,058 or €6,526)—a great deal considering the creature comforts it offers. Props to Joe and Beth for this unique and creative project. You can find out more about their builds on the Wood & Wild website.
As usual, I'll begin the tour with the exterior. The couple added an eye-catching pop of color to the van's white exterior with a green vinyl wrap.
If you want to charge the leisure battery directly, you can start the van, and the charge will then be split, as the starter battery will charge the leisure battery. Alternatively, you can use a shore power port to charge only the leisure battery like on most camper vans.
Things get a lot more interesting on the inside. Joe and Beth left the driver's cabin as it was, except for attaching the seats to swivel bases. Moreover, they kept the open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the rest of the interior.
But how much exactly? Well, the electrical system's highlights are a self-heating 230 Ah leisure battery, a solar charge controller, a 3,000 W inverter, and a DC-DC charger that juices up the battery while the van is running. That's already pretty good for a micro camper van.
The largest door of this kitchen counter hides a slide-out refrigerator box. On the top part, the kitchen unit has a decently sized countertop integrating a small sink connected to a 9.5-liter (2.5-gallon) jerry can and a water pump in the cabinet underneath. Other notable features are a small drawer with a light and a tiled splashback with two USB ports and an outlet.
