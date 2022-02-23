This 840-HP Dodge Hellcat Redeye Crate Engine Is Waiting for a Wild Engine Swap To Shine

Finding a powerful crate engine for sale in its factory form is highly unusual, considering people buy them with specific plans in mind. And yet, they somehow became collectibles, being shuffled around on auctions or sold on online platforms like eBay. This is where we found this Hellcat Redeye Long Block crate engine that was never used.
Dodge released the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 crate engine two years ago, and this allowed the custom builder community to work with one of the most powerful street-legal engines available on the market. For those unaware, it’s the same engine that powered the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, at the time the fastest muscle car ever made. To put things into perspective, the Challenger SRT Demon was able to pop a wheelie and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.1 seconds.
The Hellcrate Redeye is an upgraded version of the previous Hellcrate engine, with a bigger supercharger and several changes made to handle the extra boost. These include a forged alloy steel crankshaft, induction-hardened crank bearing surfaces, a camshaft optimized for high rpm performance, forged high-strength alloy pistons, powder-forged connecting rods, and much more.
Unusually for a high-performance engine, the Hellcrate Redeye uses pushrods and two valves per cylinder. In standard tune, the V8 engine delivered 808-horsepower and 717 lb-ft (972 Nm) of torque while burning regular 91 octane gasoline. With an ECU update and race fuel, the power increases to 840-horsepower, while the torque rises to 770 lb-ft (1,045 Nm).
Normally, the Redeye was used for custom-built cars intended for ¼ mile drag racing. This is where it shines, and this is where it craves to be. But sometimes, fate is out of our control, and so this Hellcrate got to spend its entire life in a wooden box. Hopefully, the person who buys it will put it to good use. The price is $22,699, and the engine is already shortlisted by 245 potential buyers at the time of writing, so you better hurry.
