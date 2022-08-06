This 7,500 HP Beast of an Engine Will Spin the Blades of America’s Next Assault Helicopter

There are just a few helicopters in human history as successful as the mighty Black Hawk. Born in the hangars of Sikorsky back in the 1970s, the machine quickly rose to star status in the ranks of the American military, and later allied ones, and in the years that have passed since, some 4,000 of them rolled off the lines. But the Hawk is getting old, and the American military plans to rid itself of it starting the end of this decade.