This 68-Year-Old Ford Crestline Looks Almost as Good as a New Car, Needs Nothing

Few people remember the Ford Crestline, and really now, you can’t blame them. This model, which was available as a 2-door hardtop and convertible and 4-door sedan and station wagon, was produced for just two years, between 1952 and 1954.
It goes without saying not a lot of them ended up seeing the daylight, with its successor, the well-known Fairlane, eventually becoming a lot more successful.
But given it was manufactured for just a couple of years, the Crestline has become a pretty sought-after model among collectors, especially because finding an example that still has everything is very often mission impossible.
This 1954 Crestline Victoria is, at least at first glance, the dream of many collectors out there.
It comes in incredible condition, and it’s all thanks to how the car has always been stored. eBay seller yellaboimike says the Crestline has been parked in a garage exclusively, so it comes with zero spots of rust or any other metal issues.
Unfortunately, few specifics have actually been provided, so we can’t tell if the car has ever been restored or not. On the other hand, everything looks to be a pretty good condition, and the mileage (66,000 miles / 106,000 km) seems to suggest this is still an all-original Crestline.
The engine in charge of putting the car in motion is the original V8, and of course, it starts and runs properly. The Crestline was available in its short adventure on the market with a choice of three units. Two of them were six-cylinder units – 215 (3.5-liter) and 223 (3.7-liter) – while the more powerful version was the 239 (3.9-liter) Flathead V8 which debuted in 1952.
It goes without saying that getting your hands on such a rare car isn’t easy. The bidding is currently underway, but the top offer (which is getting close to $11,000) can’t unlock the reserve just yet.
Bidders interested in seeing this Crestline in person need to pay a visit to the owner in Sanford, North Carolina.
