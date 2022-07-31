This '66 Corvette Gets Revived After 30 Years, Third Owner Gave Up on It

You could say this Corvette had some form of an identity crisis throughout its life – it didn’t know what it wanted to be when it grew up. Or just had some really bad luck.
Initially it was a C2, but its second owner turned it into a C3. It then met its third owner, who wanted to convert it back into a C2, only to end up abandoning the project before getting it done.
After going nowhere for decades, this ’66 Corvette needs a lot of work. Fortunately, it’s finally in good hands.
Funnily enough, this was the cheapest car that Mike, the current owner, could find, although some C2 Corvettes can easily hit six-figure dollar amounts without too much of an effort.
Thankfully, the previous owner fixed the bodywork and restored the chassis before giving up on this C2. Still, it needed help with the wiring, plumbing, and brakes.
But before that, the wheels and tires were too big for the car’s own good, touching the fiberglass valance when making left turns, which could have probably ended badly. However, downsizing the wheels alone would still not be enough, because that would cause some spacing issues with the tie rods.
After tinkering with the wheels, the new owner and his guys at the shop dug into the wiring and tried to make the car move, but this was a stubborn animal that wouldn’t give in so easily.
While leaving it run for half an hour, no gear worked, and the car ended up with a burnt transmission.
But with a lot of work and a new transmission, the Vette finally moved.
And what’s the very first thing you do when you manage to fix a Corvette that’s been sitting around for more than 3 decades? Burnouts.
Soon after, the guys headed for the Famoso Dragstrip in McFarland – which, for some reason, most people believe is in Bakersfield – to do quarter miles against a C5. Safe to say it was fun.
You can check out how it all went down below.
