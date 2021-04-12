This 650-HP Toyota MR2 K20 Swap Revs to 9,200 RPM, Is Every 90s Kid's Dream

The best way to describe Toyota's MR2 is the little story told by Owen, the guy driving this car, at some point in the clip you'll find at the bottom of this page. In short, it was all about affordable speed and, therefore, affordable fun.
It was a simple enough concept that had been around before—lightweight body, good handling—but Toyota decided against ramping up the power, focusing instead on offering good fuel economy. Despite its looks and its architecture, it was a sensible car.
"Sensible" is the last word you would use to describe the build you are about to see. Instead of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine you'd normally get with the MR2, this one has a Honda K20 swap; it's got the same number of cylinders, the same displacement, yet a completely different kettle of fish.
To make matters even better, the Honda-sourced power unit also brought some friends, with the most likely to stand out being the Precision 6466 turbocharger capable of delivering a maximum boost of 32 to 34 PSI. At the moment, though, it's putting out roughly 24 PSI, which is why the MR2 build "only" develops 650 hp. According to Owen, 800 hp is easily on the table once they get everything out of it.
"I don't like cars that are safe so she's on factory brakes, she's got no safety assistance, no power steering, no traction control, no ABS." That was Owen going the modified MR2's features, or lack thereof. "That's where the fun is," he continues, "when we're closer to death." Alright, we don't know who's more insane, Owen or the people who willingly get into a car with him.
All jokes aside, this Toyota MR2 build looks as raw as they come. Well, it doesn't really show it on the outside where it manages to hide what's underneath the engine cover pretty well. Apart from the exhaust sticking out right between the taillights like a McLaren wannabe, nothing tells you any work has been done on the car.
You could have said the interior looked completely stock if it wasn't for the exposed shifter of the five-speed manual transmission towering almost above the level of the top of the steering wheel, looking like the work of art of a madman.
Out on the road, the experience is predictably brutal. Owen says the car has been worked on until the night before, making this was only his second time driving it, with the previous outing ending prematurely due to him fearing for his life. It looks as though some of that feeling has lingered on because he still doesn't make full use of the Honda engine's notorious ability to rev close to the stratosphere.
There's absolutely nothing wrong with Toyota's original recipe for the MR2. Still, at the same time, given the opportunity to drive one or this K-swapped monster, you would probably go for the latter without a moment's thought. And, judging by Owen's and Jamie's reactions, you wouldn't regret your choice one bit. The ending certainly leaves a sour taste, but it was a brilliant ride while it lasted.
"Sensible" is the last word you would use to describe the build you are about to see. Instead of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine you'd normally get with the MR2, this one has a Honda K20 swap; it's got the same number of cylinders, the same displacement, yet a completely different kettle of fish.
To make matters even better, the Honda-sourced power unit also brought some friends, with the most likely to stand out being the Precision 6466 turbocharger capable of delivering a maximum boost of 32 to 34 PSI. At the moment, though, it's putting out roughly 24 PSI, which is why the MR2 build "only" develops 650 hp. According to Owen, 800 hp is easily on the table once they get everything out of it.
"I don't like cars that are safe so she's on factory brakes, she's got no safety assistance, no power steering, no traction control, no ABS." That was Owen going the modified MR2's features, or lack thereof. "That's where the fun is," he continues, "when we're closer to death." Alright, we don't know who's more insane, Owen or the people who willingly get into a car with him.
All jokes aside, this Toyota MR2 build looks as raw as they come. Well, it doesn't really show it on the outside where it manages to hide what's underneath the engine cover pretty well. Apart from the exhaust sticking out right between the taillights like a McLaren wannabe, nothing tells you any work has been done on the car.
You could have said the interior looked completely stock if it wasn't for the exposed shifter of the five-speed manual transmission towering almost above the level of the top of the steering wheel, looking like the work of art of a madman.
Out on the road, the experience is predictably brutal. Owen says the car has been worked on until the night before, making this was only his second time driving it, with the previous outing ending prematurely due to him fearing for his life. It looks as though some of that feeling has lingered on because he still doesn't make full use of the Honda engine's notorious ability to rev close to the stratosphere.
There's absolutely nothing wrong with Toyota's original recipe for the MR2. Still, at the same time, given the opportunity to drive one or this K-swapped monster, you would probably go for the latter without a moment's thought. And, judging by Owen's and Jamie's reactions, you wouldn't regret your choice one bit. The ending certainly leaves a sour taste, but it was a brilliant ride while it lasted.