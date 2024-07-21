This $6 Million Custom Garage Is Attached to an Insane Mega-Mansion Like No Other

Can you blame a man or woman for wanting to splurge a little on whatever tickles his or her fancy if they can afford it? Whether that's cars or watches or shoes or watches or anything else, no one can or should judge anyone else for how they spend their money.
Speaking of which, one businessman from Oklahoma chose to spend his on a lot of things that he likes and wrapped them up in what he deemed his dream home. With that home now on the market, this means is his dream is suddenly accessible to anyone out there – on the condition that they be willing to move here and, more importantly, that they have $17.25 million they can do without.
"Dream home" is perhaps the understatement of the week here. This is not a home in the traditional sense: it's a mega-mansion that lives like a resort you could choose never to leave if you don't want to. It's a compound made up of two oversize structures, one of the main home and the other a barn-like man cave.
The latter alone is valued at some $6 million and is almost twice as large as the house. It's not a barn because it doesn't have any horses inside, or, at least, not a single one of the four-legged kind. It's not an oversize garage either because, in addition to a whopping 33 oversize parking spots, it includes a concert stage, a large dancefloor with a spring-loaded floor, several bars with lounge areas, and two his and hers suites.
This is the 36 Acre Estate, which, quite obviously, spreads over 36 acres of private land. According to local media, the businessman who owns and developed the mega-mansion paid just $120,000 for the land in 2014 and built the compound in a record four years.
The place is inspired by his travels around the world and designed for entertaining, which explains why it's packed with a little something for everyone. And you should take that quite literally: there isn't much that this compound lacks.
The house has 8 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, and 7 half-baths, which might sound like it's relatively small. To these spaces, you add two bowling alleys (one was obviously not enough), a private cinema, a games room, a formal office suite, a gym, and even more bars, as well as the most dramatic wine cellar imaginable.
Everything about the home is drama, to be honest. Despite the country residence-like exterior, the rooms are vibrant, overcrowded, and outrageous, and they're so seemingly on purpose. Custom light fixtures and works of art add blots of color to apparently endless surfaces covered in marble, glass, and plush carpeting.
As outrageous as the home is, it manages to pale in comparison with the man cave, which is the highlight of the property. Deceivingly church-like from the outside, this space offers 32,000 square feet (2,973 square meters) of living space that could be anything the future owner wanted, from a wedding venue or entertainment center to a private garage for valuable collectibles.
Given its size and the way it is styled right now, it could also be a little bit of all these things, at the same time.
Not included are some "personal items," which we assume means the Ferrari F8 Tributo, the 821, and the SF90 Stradale shown in the photos. Wyatt Pondexter, who holds the listing with The Agency, hints that the chairs in the dining area, which are made of old Ferrari seatbelts, and Al Unser Jr.'s 1987 Indy race car hanging on the wall might come with the house.
"It's so over-the-top, but it's so well done," he says. We can all agree that at least one part of that statement is accurate. The garage slash man cave is shown at the 1.55-minute mark in the video below.
The space is a billionaire's version of a man cave, which could function as an entirely self-sufficient structure from the main house – and this one definitely does. It's large enough and definitely specced so that you could live inside it full-time, and you wouldn't even miss the equally insane amenities offered in the main structure.
Features include a massive pool with high slides, a grotto, and an XL jacuzzi, as well as a half-basketball court outside the garage. When not used for sports, this court doubles as a helipad because, obviously, what kind of a multi-millionaire are you if you're not having people drop in unexpectedly by private chopper?
But it's not just that that catches the eye: contrasting patterns and mood colored lighting add even more drama to already super-dramatic spaces. It's definitely not styling that pleases everyone, but as the saying goes, it's enough for one person to like it, if they have the money in the bank.
Listed earlier this month, the 36 Acre Estate is asking $17.25 million and is offered furnished and with a house manager to oversee every aspect of running such a huge home.
