This $5M Ferrari 166 MM Was Once a $1,500 Chevy Small-Block Forgotten Piece of History

Enzo Ferrari built an empire from the ground up purely out of pure passion for the automobile. But unlike others who had done the same – even to a far greater extent than the Italian – Enzo never strayed away from a creed that had fascinated mankind since before the primordial piston made its first revolution: Sport. The car was not a measly utility invention in the eyes of the ambitious man from Maranello. It was a sublime ode to the triumphant marriage of engineering and exhilaration.

43 photos Photo: Theodore W. Pieper ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's