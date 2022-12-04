This $57K Tiny House Flaunts a Charming Interior and Has an Open-Concept Interior

Escaping the concrete jungle, avoiding the rent cost of an apartment or even the high housing market is not a big challenge anymore. With tiny houses rising to the surface, people start to realize that there is not much to lose besides a few personal items when downsizing.
Having a tiny house opens up many possibilities, like the chance to choose where to live. If you enjoy having nature by your side, simply hitch your house to a trailer and move it to your desired location. This is something that cannot be achieved with conventional houses. Building a tiny house might be a challenge, but there are plenty of YouTube videos and people you can hire for help if needed. And if DIY is not something you are eager to try, then there are already made ones, such as this model built by Tiny House Listings.
This house measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length, 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, and 13.4 ft (4 m) in height, adding up to a total of 192 sq ft (17.8 sq m). It is tiny enough to be transported around the country, but it is still capable of full-time living. The builder states that the house was built to withstand winds up to 155 mph (249 kph) and comes with strong and long-lasting insulation. The roof is made of metal and heavy-duty sidings and the gables are covered in cedar shingles.
The stylish and bright interior design combined with the open-concept layout of the entire house gives it a charming and cozy atmosphere. The flooring is made of waterproof luxury vinyl planks, which are both durable and pleasant looking. Something that is not quite often seen in other houses of this type is the downstairs sleeping area. There is not much space available to decorate the bedroom, but it can accommodate a queen-size bed and a closet.
There is a small space between the bedroom and kitchen in which a living can be arranged with an extendable sofa for the guests.
The kitchen is equally small but comes equipped with a propane two-burner cooktop, a deep sink, and a fridge. It was also designed to have some storage space with open shelves and wall cabinets.
Next to the kitchen, a bathroom can be found behind a barn-style sliding door. The builder added a flush toilet, a 30” (76 cm) vanity with storage drawers, a shower cabin, and a sink. There is also a storage loft and an on-demand propane water heater for both sinks and the shower.
This tiny comes brand new and is ready to be shipped in early 2023. It is already NOAH/ANSI certified. It is currently listed on the Tiny House Listings website at the price of $57,500 (€54,567), which is quite affordable even for a tiny house.
This house measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length, 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, and 13.4 ft (4 m) in height, adding up to a total of 192 sq ft (17.8 sq m). It is tiny enough to be transported around the country, but it is still capable of full-time living. The builder states that the house was built to withstand winds up to 155 mph (249 kph) and comes with strong and long-lasting insulation. The roof is made of metal and heavy-duty sidings and the gables are covered in cedar shingles.
The stylish and bright interior design combined with the open-concept layout of the entire house gives it a charming and cozy atmosphere. The flooring is made of waterproof luxury vinyl planks, which are both durable and pleasant looking. Something that is not quite often seen in other houses of this type is the downstairs sleeping area. There is not much space available to decorate the bedroom, but it can accommodate a queen-size bed and a closet.
There is a small space between the bedroom and kitchen in which a living can be arranged with an extendable sofa for the guests.
The kitchen is equally small but comes equipped with a propane two-burner cooktop, a deep sink, and a fridge. It was also designed to have some storage space with open shelves and wall cabinets.
Next to the kitchen, a bathroom can be found behind a barn-style sliding door. The builder added a flush toilet, a 30” (76 cm) vanity with storage drawers, a shower cabin, and a sink. There is also a storage loft and an on-demand propane water heater for both sinks and the shower.
This tiny comes brand new and is ready to be shipped in early 2023. It is already NOAH/ANSI certified. It is currently listed on the Tiny House Listings website at the price of $57,500 (€54,567), which is quite affordable even for a tiny house.